A $500 warrant was issued for a local woman after she failed to appear for an arraignment on Monday to be arraigned on charges she allegedly stole a purse from a locked car parked at the Howe Center on March 21.
Elizabeth M. Capen, 30, who lives at the Travel Inn in Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on two felony charges — one count of grand larceny of items worth more than $900; and one count of unlawful mischief resulting in damage worth more than $1,000.
According to court records, Capen failed to appear and a warrant was issued on Tuesday.
The charges against Capen are based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who stated he was dispatched to the Howe Center on March 21 after Maryesa White, executive director of PAVE, reported someone allegedly had smashed one of her vehicle windows and stolen her purse.
Menjivar said he spoke to White when he reached the area, and she told him she was sure the vehicle was locked before she went into the Fitness Made Fun Center. But when she returned, the front passenger window had been smashed and her purse was gone.
Menjivar said he advised White to call her bank to cancel the credit cards that had been in the purse. While she was on the phone, David Giancola, whose family owns the Howe Center, was leaving one of the buildings. He was able to provide Menjivar access to security footage.
According to the affidavit, the video showed a man and woman walking from the area of the Westminster Cracker factory toward the building where White had been parked.
The woman walked to an area where she was out of view of the camera. Menjivar said the video showed the man pacing and looking toward the building where White’s car was parked.
A short time later, the woman, now carrying a purse, was seen running toward the man and both of them ran out of view of the cameras, Menjivar stated in the affidavit.
Menjivar said another camera showed the man and woman running toward the railroad tracks at the center and north toward the Rutland Shopping Plaza. The woman had a bright yellow purse that matched the description of White’s purse.
Menjivar said he recognized Capen from previous law enforcement interactions.
According to the affidavit, White provided police with a written statement on March 22. The value of the purse and contents was estimated at around $100.
An auto body shop had provided an estimate of more than $1,000 to repair the damage to the vehicle window.
Menjivar said Capen was taken into custody on April 14 and brought to the Rutland City police station where she agreed to speak with him.
Menjivar said he told Capen he wanted to talk about what happened the day White’s car was vandalized and her purse was taken.
“(S)he said she was feeling ‘(dope sick).’ She saw the purse, hit the window and grabbed it. I asked (Capen) what did she use to break the window and she said, ‘One of the window poppers,’” the affidavit said.
A window popper, or “glass breaker,” is a hand tool that can be used to break through a vehicle window during an emergency.
Menjivar said Capen accurately described the purse and the direction the woman seen in the video was running after the alleged theft.
Capen told Menjivar she dumped the purse and many of its contents by the Highlander Motel on North Main Street.
If Capen is arraigned and convicted of the charges, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years for grand larceny and up to five years for unlawful mischief.
