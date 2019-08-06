A local woman was ordered held without bail Tuesday after being arraigned on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 3-year-old’s wrists with a knife in April in Rutland.
Kristie Buzzeo, 36, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to the felony charge of attempted murder, a felony charge of aggravated first-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor charge each of cruelty to a child younger than 10 and domestic assault.
If Buzzeo is convicted of the attempted murder charge, she could be sentenced to life in prison and would face a presumptive minimum term of 20 years in prison.
However, both prosecution and defense attorneys, as well as Judge Cortland Corsones, agreed there seemed to be mental health issues connected to the alleged incident. Attorney Chris Parkett, of Bristol, who represented Buzzeo on Tuesday, asked Corsones to order an evaluation of his client’s sanity and competency to stand trial.
In an affidavit, Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was assigned April 24 to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had suffered serious bodily injury from Buzzeo, who is related to the child.
A nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center reported the child had severe, deep lacerations to both of his wrists that had been caused by a large kitchen knife.
The child was taken to the hospital after being barricaded for about 24 hours with Buzzeo in the bathroom of a Williams Street apartment.
Police who had been at the apartment told Ashe they had been called by a neighbor who was letting Buzzeo stay at his apartment. The neighbor said Buzzeo told him she was afraid to stay alone in her apartment because she believed she was being chased by someone who had a gun.
When police gained access to the apartment, Buzzeo allegedly told them through the bathroom door that a man was in the bathroom and pointing a gun at her and the child.
Police later determined there was no one else in the bathroom.
A staff member from Rutland Mental Health, who assisted police at the Williams Street home said Buzzeo was suffering from hallucinations.
Police eventually forced their way into the bathroom. Buzzeo allegedly yelled at police to shoot her.
“I couldn’t hurt him and make him suffer. Oh, my God, that was all for nothing. They are going to get him anyway. Please don’t save him and let me die, too,” Buzzeo said, according to the affidavit.
Both Buzzeo and the child were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, Ashe said.
Michelle West, a supervisor with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, said Buzzeo had previously been involved with the agency. She said the child had been in state custody at one point, but Buzzeo had taken medication to control her mental health issues. West said a court hearing scheduled for April may have been the incident that cause Buzzeo to stop taking her medication and “caused a mental health breakdown.”
Ashe said he arrested Buzzeo on Monday after she was released from the Brattleboro Retreat and went to the Crisis Stabilization and Inpatient Diversion Program, or CSID.
According to Ashe, Buzzeo told him she didn’t remember the incident in April
However, Ashe said Dawn Kendal, a social worker with DCF, told him she had spoken to medical staff from the Brattleboro Retreat and learned that they were concerned that Buzzeo could attempt to hurt the child if she learned the child’s father tried to have contact with the child.
Buzzeo, who appeared in court on Tuesday wrapped in a blanket, appeared to speak calmly with Parkett after the hearing.
Parkett had requested Buzzeo be released from state custody and allowed to stay in the CSID. He said Buzzeo would be monitored there and would not be allowed to leave unsupervised.
Parkett told Corsones that Buzzeo had been discharged from the Brattleboro Retreat with instructions for medication and follow-up treatment and the placement at the CSID.
“My concern about a hold without (bail) is that there would be a gap in any such treatment, which could cause a significant mental health relapse for Ms. Buzzeo. That’s something that we clearly don’t want,” he said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver filed a motion asking Buzzeo be held without bail. In the motion, he described her as “clearly unstable and prone to acts of paranoia and violence.”
During the hearing, Weaver said he understood Buzzeo would receive her medications while being held by the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Corsones ordered Buzzeo be held without bail until a hearing could be scheduled to determine if she will be given the opportunity to be released from state custody pending outcome of the charges.
