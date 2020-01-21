A Rutland woman is facing multiple charges after police said she crashed her sport utility vehicle in Clarendon on Dec. 21 with a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the SUV at the time.
Police said there were no reported injuries from the crash.
Ashley M. Waite, 35, pleaded not guilty earlier this month in Rutland criminal court to two misdemeanor charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol, one misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent driving and two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child.
Waite was released without bail being set on any of the five charges but ordered not to purchase, possess or drink alcohol and not to drive with any children but her own in the vehicle.
Under the court-ordered conditions of release, Waite must also submit to alcohol testing if requested by any law-enforcement officer.
The charges against Waite were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police.
Gardner said police were called by Waite’s husband on Dec. 21 around 2:15 p.m., who said his wife was involved in a crash on Walker Mountain Road in Clarendon with no injuries.
When he got to the area, Gardner said in the affidavit, he saw a 2010 Nissan Rogue SUV about five feet off the road with moderate damage to the left front wheel.
According to Gardner, Waite initially told him she had tried to pull into a Walker Mountain Road driveway so she could do a U-turn.
“However, none of what Waite told me made sense because the tire tracks through the snow where she exited the roadway were approximately 20 feet prior to this driveway and on the opposite side of the road,” Gardner wrote in the affidavit.
Gardner said he noticed several indications that Waite might be impaired.
Waite agreed to perform field sobriety tests. Gardner said Waite failed to complete some of them, like the walk-and-turn and the one-leg stand, successfully.
Gardner said Waite gave police a preliminary breath sample which indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.166% around 3:10 p.m. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
According to the affidavit, Waite gave police an evidentiary breath sample at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police which indicated her blood alcohol content at about 4 p.m. was 0.154%.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Waite could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
