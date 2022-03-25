Stefanie Schaffer, whose story of recovering from a boat explosion in 2018 which resulted in the loss of her legs, will host an event at Roots the Restaurant on Tuesday to mark the release of the book she wrote telling her story.
“Without Any Warning — Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation,” written by Schaffer, will be released Tuesday.
The release party will include food, music and brief remarks from Schaffer. Signed copies of her book will be available for sale, and it will be available starting that day at www.stefanieschaffer.com and through online retailers. Shortly after the release, the book will be available for purchase at Phoenix Books and other bookstores.
Schaffer was nearly killed in the boat explosion but overcame inconceivable odds to recover and develop a new outlook on life. Her memoir recounts events broadly covered in media reports but also delves deeply into the emotional and physical challenges she has overcome with the help of family, friends, medical professionals and the greater-Rutland community.
Schaffer, a college student when the explosion occurred, endured more than 40 surgeries during the two years following the accident, learned to talk and walk again, graduated from Castleton University, and has become a vibrant speaker about the need for blood donations, overcoming challenges and looking within to find a deeper purpose in life.
The event is sponsored by Roots the Restaurant, The Paramount Theatre and Alderman’s Chevrolet.
The public is invited to the book release party, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., but RSVPs are requested at stefschaff@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.