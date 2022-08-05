An East Dorset woman settled multiple criminal charges filed in Rutland County on Wednesday through a plea deal that will allow her to avoid any jail time by participating in the drug treatment court.
Ashley Short, who has also used the name “Ashley Runnells,” 33, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police and retail theft and admitted to five counts of violating her probation conditions imposed after she pleaded guilty to assault and robbery with a weapon in February 2017.
Short was accused of violating her probation by leaving Vermont and going to New York without permission from her probation officer.
Judge John Valente, who heard the sentencing, pointed out that he is also judge for the Rutland County drug treatment court and told her she would have to agree to cooperate with a treatment plan to graduate successfully.
If that happens, Short will face about two weeks on the work crew. For the violation of probation cases, Short could face from one to five years in prison because that’s the underlying sentence for the assault and robbery charge.
Valente told Short, “I know you’re going to successfully complete” the program and said that would mean her sentence would be deferred for three months. Short would be on probation for that time.
“I will tell you that for that court, I have two jobs, OK? One job is to be your biggest cheerleader. The other job is to hold you accountable. I try to do them both,” he said.
Ian Sullivan, acting state’s attorney for Rutland County, explained the basis for the charges on Wednesday.
On the charge of giving false information to a police officer, Short gave a false name to Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, on July 13, 2021, while he was pursuing a police investigation.
There was an arrest warrant issued for Short at the time, Sullivan said.
On Feb. 22, Short stole clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town, which was the basis for the retail theft charge. The value of the clothing was about $65.
Short was accused of being in New York in 2021 without permission of her probation officer, which was the basis for the other charges.
Sullivan told Valente that the charges for which Short was on probation were “very serious” but said there was a reason the state was supportive of the plea agreement.
“Certainly, if Miss Short is able to take advantage of all the benefits of treatment court, she will not only see the legal benefits in terms of what happens with probation — what happens with the pending charges. But more importantly for her and the entire community, she will have achieved sobriety which she certainly deserves (and) the community deserves and which we will all benefit from,” he said.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Short, said there had been a “few bumps in the road.”
“I think that we’re back in a spot where we’re motivated to pursue this. I feel really confident and optimistic about Miss Short’s participation in treatment court. When she does well, she does really well and I think this is an opportunity to get back on that path,” he said.
Short declined to address the court except to thank Valente for the opportunity.
Under the agreement, Short is expected to begin residential treatment on Monday.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.