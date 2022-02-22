It’s a crowded field in the race for Rutland City School Board Commissioner.
This Town Meeting Day, 10 candidates are vying for four three-year seats.
With no incumbents seeking reelection, the new commissioners will bring a wave of fresh voices and ideas to a board that has been rocked by controversy and division in recent months.
Of the 10 candidates on the ballot, eight are running on opposing slates.
Sara Atkins Doenges, Courtney Collins, Marisa Kiefaber and Marybeth Lennox-Levins are running on a slate put up by Rutland Forward, a local political group whose motto is “making a Rutland for everyone.”
Four other candidates — Karen Bossi, Heather Hauke, Cynthia Laskevich and Bob Pearo Jr. — are running on a slate calling itself “Rutland Parents for All Students” put forward by community members that rallied around reinstating the district’s “Raider” name and arrowhead logo.
Dave Searles and former School Commissioner Kam Johnston are also running.
Atkins Doenges, a stay-at-home mother of two children who attend Rutland High School, said she’s running to advocate for teachers and students as they begin to recover from the pandemic.
Atkins Doenges is married to Rutland City Alderman Michael Doenges.
Bossi is no stranger to elected office. The retired Office of Child Support worker and former Rutland City Police Department employee served on the Rutland Town Select Board in the 1990s and the Board of Aldermen in the mid-2000s.
She said she decided to run after witnessing the dysfunction at School Board meetings over the past year, as well as rising property taxes.
Collins, a mother of two and a manager in the emergency department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said she’s running because she wants to use her managerial skills to help support students and teachers.
One of Collins’ children is enrolled in city schools; however, another attends Long Trail School in Dorset. She said she chose to send her son there because the smaller class sizes better suited his specific learning needs.
Hauke, a mother of four children in city schools, said she was also motivated to run after observing the board’s dysfunctional behavior over the past year.
Johnston, who previously served one term on the board ending in 2020, said he wants to return because he feels he brings an individual perspective that will make sure all voices in the community are heard.
Kiefaber, a teacher at Rutland Town School, is making her second bid for the board after coming up 88 votes short last year. If elected, she said she would offer an educator’s perspective and ensure teachers and staff felt welcome to share their expertise with the board.
Kiefaber is the daughter of Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber.
Laskevich, a part-time merchandiser and mother of five children — the youngest of whom attend city schools — touted her business background as an asset to the board. She said she chose to run because she observed a separation between parent voices and the board.
Lennox-Levins, a parent and sports management professor at Castleton University, said she’s running to bring civility and professionalism to the board.
She said her daughter currently attends Christ the King School, explaining, among other factors, her daughter expressed a desire to have a religious education. She added she intends to send her daughter to RHS.
Pearo, a father of three children who have attended city schools, said he decided to run following last December’s contentious School Board meeting, which was adjourned prematurely after commissioners failed to approve the agenda.
Searles, a retiree whose daughter attended RHS, said polarization around changing the mascot prompted him to run, as well as his desire to bring more attention to special education issues.
The Herald recently interviewed all 10 candidates, asking them about issues currently facing the board and city schools. Responses are edited for length and clarity.
What experience/expertise would you bring to the board?
Atkins Doenges: I think a big need on the board is empathy and civility. My dad was a sergeant in the Army and he brought us up to be respectful and honorable and to talk to people professionally and to treat each other like we all deserve the same amount of respect.
Bossi: I think I have strong negotiating skills that I have had to use on a daily basis (working at the Office of Child Support). I think that I’m thoughtful and will look at both sides of the issues. I think I could bring some calmness to the board.
Collins: I think I’m really pragmatic. I have 160 employees here in the ER and managed this team through the pandemic. … I’m really calm under pressure. I feel like I’m really good at hearing people and working together to come up with a solution to any problem.
Hauke: I’m a great listener. I like to know what’s going on from the teachers’ perspective. I like knowing what’s going on from the students’ perspectives.
Johnston: I bring institutional knowledge to the race. I think I need to help the board, get back to a more professional standard, work on transparency and also work on accountability to make sure that individuals are living up to their full potential and the students are getting the training and the other information that they need.
Kiefaber: I’m an educator and I have a really solid understanding about what happens on a day-to-day basis in schools and about the needs that teachers and students have. … I will be a good advocate, making sure that we have perspectives from all … sides when making a decision.
Laskevich: Parenting. If anybody’s an expert on the kids, it’s the parents.
Lennox-Levins: I bring the experience of being an educator and being able to handle debate and work to help people find their common ground to find solid solutions.
Pearo: Logic. I think too many people are speaking from emotions. They’re not logically dealing with what needs to be dealt with.
Searles: I’ve got a lot to bring to the table regarding special education that others may not have.
If elected, what issues would you want to address?
Atkins Doenges: I think that we really need to make sure that appropriate money is going towards making sure that our students have healthy mental counseling, and that they can get to it. … I feel like the board has a big part to play in making sure that those things are in place for those kids so that they can be successful.
Bossi: A big one is the administration and what tools do they have or do they need to be able to address these problems? And offering the teachers support. I’d like to have input from the teachers. So my plan, if I were elected, would be to visit every school each month so that I’ve got a better understanding of how the schools operate.
Collins: I would be a huge advocate for adopting the weighted pupil study (which would update formulas used to determine education spending statewide). In Rutland, I think it’s something that could really benefit not only the taxpayer, because it would relieve some of that burden there, but also give more resources to the teachers.
Hauke: The concern right now is the amount of violence in schools. … School is supposed to be a safe environment, at the end of the day, both for the students and the teachers.
Johnston: The board, I think, abrogated their responsibility by not beefing up their skills when it came to parliamentary procedure. I’d be willing to go for certification to become a help in that regard. I even support actually getting … someone to be at the meeting so that we don’t have these instances where people try to play the rules at the last minute.
Kiefaber: I would like to make sure that we, as a school board, conduct ourselves civilly and respectfully. I think that what has been happening on the board, at least in the past year or so, has not been a positive representation of Rutland. First and foremost, as a board member, I’d like to conduct myself with respect for everybody and make sure that people feel welcome and included in our School Board meetings, in our schools and our community.
Laskevich: [Regarding student performance on standardized tests] Our kids are off track when it comes to learning. You could assign that to any number of distractions, but the focus has got to be on their education.
Lennox-Levins: Right now, it is definitely, really hard to be a teacher. And I think it’s really hard to be a student. There’s nothing probably more important facing our schools than the mental health of our students. Mental health, as well as safety. … Giving the teachers the resources they need to be able to handle and move forward in the most productive way with mental health issues and getting back to learning.
Pearo: I would like to look into the financial aspects of (the district). It just seems like our budget is extremely high.
Searles: To me, education is as important as the streets are. Everything that we do should be towards education. And if it’s not, then we’re off the track. … I think a whole lot of stuff goes on in the district and we’re not talking about education.
How would you bring civility back to the board, and how would you handle conflict among members?
Atkins Doenges: I’m a big proponent … of listening more than you talk. … And if we listen more and try to understand what people need and what people are trying to say and we leave our ego at the door, I really think that will go a long way in progressing a conversation.
Bossi: I think there needs to be some ground rules for the behavior of the School Board members. Each one of them is responsible for their own behavior. … I have dealt with people in conflict … No one is ever going to win and get everything they want so I think you have to compromise.
Collins: In my job, we deal with conflict often. … The first thing that I would bring to the board is just to listen. We do our best work when we can work together and understand each other.
Hauke: There’s always going to be different opinions. (We need to be) handling different opinions in a civil way — using our words, talking things out and realizing, at the end of the day, the objective is to get work done.
Johnston: I would consult with those folks to find out what their agendas are as a way of saying, “Can we work on X, Y and Z instead of playing gotcha politics and yelling at each other?”
Kiefaber: A lot of conflict comes from just wanting to share your own information rather than trying to understand everybody’s perspectives. For me, I’m going to try to sit back, listen and gather all the information before coming out.
Laskevich: Each person’s got to own their own voice, but if you create an atmosphere where ego and personal agenda are checked at the door and the focus remains on what’s in the best interest of the schools … then there shouldn’t be such an eruption of anger.
Lennox-Levins: I pride myself in being someone who is able to work collaboratively with people who have diverse perspectives. … I think the important part is to leave our opinions really out of an issue until the proper research has been done to really vet the issue.
Pearo: The moment that there’s conflict on the board, I think that what needs to happen is there needs to be a brief recess while people compose themselves and then come back to the table again.
Searles: I would like to see the temperature in the room lowered to the point where it would be an acceptable place to have students come in and discuss whatever issues they have. … All problems have a solution and we just have to work towards the solution.
How could the board help address issues of bullying and violence in schools?
Atkins Doenges: Children do mimic their adults. … People just don’t understand each other. They’re just so busy talking and yelling and screaming that they don’t try to listen and learn about each other. And I think if we can teach children how to do that, it will set them up for success in school and life.
Bossi: We need to work with the administration and figure out what’s causing it. … I think one idea may be to ask parents to volunteer to be in the hallways during the school day to calm things down and make sure that this bullying stuff is not going on.
Collins: (We can) listen to the teachers and the administration so we really hear what the problems are, where this bullying is coming from, and educate students and teachers about bullying and understanding the root cause. The second part is making sure that we support teachers and administration so that they can hold repeat offenders accountable for behavior that is not conducive to a safe environment.
Hauke: First of all, map out what is our current protocol — how should these situations be handled? And moving forward, address them in a quicker and more serious manner. Not necessarily zero tolerance, but the first instance of verbal bullying abuse, we need to jump right on that and notate what’s going on.
Johnston: We can be more helpful in our approach to make sure when the board makes a decision that it’s explained and that we are in a position to actually act on it. … I advocated, when I was on the board, authorizing 10 to 12 temporary para-educators … to be engaged for the first six weeks of school so that they set the standard of zero-tolerance of any disruption. … I’m also an advocate of the (school resource) officer.
Kiefaber: I think there are a lot of initiatives in place to help support bullying and behavior issues. Those (issues) are a reflection of what’s going on in our society and our community. And so I think that as a community, it is our job to be addressing areas of need and people in need and meeting people where they are. And I think we can do that in the schools as well. A lot of that is going to be trauma-informed teaching, it’s going to be restorative justice, it’s going to be positive classroom management and rapport and providing professional development for that.
Laskevich: Actually talking about it. I haven’t seen anything specifically addressed at the board meetings. … There’s no indication that the principals are actually able to bring to the board, as they should, these problems that are going on.
Lennox-Levins: The long-term approach that I would look to help support would be culture change. … It really would require some research and maybe getting my boots on the ground in the schools either via survey or walk around and really trying to figure out what types of strategic micro techniques we could build into the schools to help change that culture.
Pearo: There is a huge issue with the middle school that needs to be resolved and taken care of and (it) has been almost completely ignored. … I think there needs to be much better communication. … It seems like when they have a School Board meeting, everybody wants to have a feel-good conversation and, honestly, change for the better or for the worse never happens unless people are uncomfortable. And it seems like they’re more interested in being comfortable than they are and actually doing what needs to be done.
Searles: It’s an education issue. … It really has to be looked at as these are behaviors that the students are learning. What do we have to do to teach them better behaviors?
What role should the School Board play in developing and shaping curriculum for the district?
Atkins Doenges: I think the teachers should really have a lot of control about what they’re teaching (and) how they’re teaching it. But I do think that the board has a big role to play in making sure that that curriculum is accurate — historically accurate and scientifically factual — and … that it teaches the things that children need to know today.
Bossi: I think the curriculum has to be left up to the educators. I think part of the board’s responsibility … is to make sure that the curriculum does comply with the policies. And there probably should be more discussions to ensure that the teachers are aware of policies and, perhaps, their interaction with the curriculum so that everybody gets on the same page.
Collins: We need to trust our teachers to develop curriculum and then support that and advocate for adding diversity to our curriculum (and) making sure our curriculum is … evidence-based.
Hauke: I don’t know that the board can necessarily choose the curriculum but it’s important that we’re on top of making sure (students are) receiving a well-rounded education — lots of diversity … in all areas, not just focusing on one.
Johnston: I don’t think that we should be doing much of anything when it comes to curriculum development. But at the same time, the (School Board) policies do have procedures that can be followed. So if there are concerns, we should be adjudicating at the end, not predetermining (it).
Kiefaber: The School Board’s role is to support, encourage and provide resources for teachers to continue their professional development in creating and adapting curriculum as they see fit as needed for their students. I don’t think school boards should be in charge of creating or determining curriculum.
Laskevich: Well, the educators have the largest role, by far, and I really think that the board members play a role in facilitating, just helping the teachers to have the resources and environment and support they need to draft and enact a productive curriculum.
Lennox-Levins: We’re there to listen to the experts. And those are the teachers.
Pearo: My belief is that the school board actually sets policy and we set curriculum. … I would like to see parents have more input on it. … Parents have some good ideas. You can get ideas from anywhere; you just have to be willing to listen. We’ll use any input that we get, decide what’s going to be applicable and what’s going to work the best for everyone and then we implement it.
Searles: We should support curriculum development, but the School Board itself doing the developing? I just don’t understand (that). This is where the teachers are going to have to have the lion’s share of input.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.