Two more Rutland area residents have been arrested on federal drug charges in connection with a narcotics investigation sparked by a fatal overdose at the Highlander Motel on North Main Street last fall.

Kyle Goodrich, 33, and Stephanie Horvath, 38, who have been living in Rutland recently, are named in a three-count federal indictment for distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl that was unsealed Thursday in the wake of their arrests.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0