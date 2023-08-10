Two more Rutland area residents have been arrested on federal drug charges in connection with a narcotics investigation sparked by a fatal overdose at the Highlander Motel on North Main Street last fall.
Kyle Goodrich, 33, and Stephanie Horvath, 38, who have been living in Rutland recently, are named in a three-count federal indictment for distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl that was unsealed Thursday in the wake of their arrests.
Rutland Town Police arrested the pair after coming across them in the parking lot of a business on Route 7 South about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Vermont Drug Task Force began a wide-ranging investigation after the overdose death at the motel at 203 North Main St. last fall.
Authorities arrested a mother, daughter and friend during a July 6 raid conducted by state, local and federal investigators at the low-budget motel.
Tina-Marie Mound, 61, her daughter, Brittany Fields, 31, and their friend, Bradley A. Saldi, 43, all of Rutland have been charged in U.S. District Court for drug trafficking. Mound faces three felony counts of sale of fentanyl; Fields has been indicted for one sale each of fentanyl and crack cocaine; Saldi has been charged with four sales of crack cocaine and one of fentanyl, records show.
They have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and all are being detained as a danger to the community.
Prosecutors had said in court papers after the initial three arrests that they were all believed to be active abusers of controlled substances, including opiates.
The task force said the raid involved about two dozen purchases of illegal drugs from multiple people in various rooms at the Highlander Motel between December 2022 and June 2023, records show.
Authorities said at the time they were seeking more suspects in the seven-month investigation into distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Rutland area. Goodrich and Horvath were part of that group.
They had been wanted since July 20 when a federal grand jury in Burlington indicted them.
Horvath and Goodrich, formerly of Danby, are charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing the two drugs on May 15 and also charged with selling crack cocaine on June 15.
Goodrich also faces a separate count of selling crack cocaine on April 7.
Vermont State Police had provided a tip to Rutland Town Police that the couple might be living in a camper in the south end of the town. Town Police Chief Ed Dumas and Officers Jimmy Plakas and Michael Delehanty began to comb the area Wednesday night and eventually located them with assistance from State Police, officials said.
Plakas lodged Goodrich at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, while State Police took Horvath north to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, records show.
They were both due to appear for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington late Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Attorney's Office filed motions Thursday morning seeking the detention of Goodrich and Horvath. The detention motions noted there were no known conditions of release for either defendant that would protect the community. Both are believed to be active abusers of controlled substances, including cocaine, the motions said. Horvath also may abuse opiates, her detention motion noted.
Horvath has pending state charges for drug possession and violation of conditions of release, the motion said. She has 10 misdemeanor convictions, including unlawful trespass, retail theft and driving while under the influence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. It noted Horvath also has one failure to appear in court.
Goodrich also has pending felony charges in state court and his criminal history has at least one failure to appear in court as ordered, prosecutors wrote.
Goodrich was living in Danby in May when he got into a high-speed chase and crashed his car before fleeing on foot in Rutland Town, records show. Dumas, the police chief, had responded to a shoplifting complaint at Tractor Supply on May 24 and an employee pointed to Goodrich as the culprit, records show. An $80 Carhartt coat was missing, police said.
Dumas approached Goodrich's car, but the driver fled despite the veteran chief grabbing onto the vehicle and ordering the suspect to stop, records show. Dumas returned to his police cruiser, but Goodrich dropped out of sight briefly by speeding and running a red light at Cold River Road, police said. Goodrich hit another car before driving east in the eastbound lane, police said.
Goodrich blew out the two left side tires on the railroad tracks by Wintookit Lane and continued on for a half-mile down the tracks before abandoning his car and fleeing into the woods, the Rutland Herald reported. A police K-9 was summoned, but was unable to find Goodrich and an arrest warrant was obtained, the newspaper said.
He was charged with a felony count of eluding Rutland Town Police, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, retail theft and driving without a license, the Herald reported.
The joint drug investigation at the Highlander began after Rutland City Police reported officers responded to the motel for what appeared to be a fatal overdose in Room 20 in October 2022. Mound, Fields and her boyfriend Michael Shively were residing in the room at the time, court records show.
Saldi, who was living in Room 18, was hired as a handyman by the motel's owner/operator Siddik Khalifa, court records show. The drug task force is familiar with Saldi based on his involvement in the use and distribution of controlled substances in the Rutland area, according to the 15-page affidavit.