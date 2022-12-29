The 2023 legislative session looks as though it will be one of transition. With a number of lawmakers retiring or moving on to other positions, there will be many new faces in Montpelier next month. Rutland County alone will see six first-time legislators, including two freshmen senators.
The Herald recently asked all of Rutland County’s lawmakers to share their biggest priorities, issues and concerns for the upcoming session. Several common areas of focus emerged, including: housing, child care, crime/law enforcement, affordability, among them.
The responses we received have been edited for length and clarity.
Rep.-elect Joe Andriano, D-Addison-Rutland
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
The biggest priority for me is affordability. Vermonters are getting squeezed from all directions these days, and it is the responsibility of the Legislature to find ways to help those that live and work here. This means focusing on building more housing, tackling workforce development, improving our child care system and more.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
The biggest issue that needs to be addressed is housing. We need to find ways to expand the stock of quality, affordable housing for those that live and work here. Too many people are finding their rents going through the roof at a time they can least afford it. Without increasing our housing stock, we won’t be able to find a way out of this problem. We also need to focus on other ways to make Vermont more affordable, such as improving our child care system. I also will be advocating for keeping local control of our elementary schools, improving our infrastructure, and other issues.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My biggest concern going into this session is how multifaceted the affordability crisis is. For example, one reason the housing crisis is so complex is that construction companies can’t find sufficient housing for their workers to build the houses. We need a concerted effort to tackle every aspect of this problem, thinking outside the box to move the needle on the high cost of living that is squeezing working Vermonters out of our state.
Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, D-Rutland-Bennington
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
As I spoke with people throughout the district last fall, several concerns rose to the top, and these priorities are remarkably consistent throughout the state. Everyone is concerned about housing, including affordability, scarcity, the impact of short-term rentals, interest rates and lack of new construction. The effects of climate change came up often, both the need for resilience in the face of increasing storm events and adapting our rural economy to the changes happening. Child care is also a critical challenge for many families.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
We need to reverse our population losses, attract more people into the building trades, adapt to increasing storm severity to protect our roads, agriculture and water quality. I am optimistic that we can build a strong and resilient local food system to support our family farms, reduce our reliance on distant factory farms, unreliable supply chains and overly processed food products. We can also make smart progress reducing our dependence on fossil fuels with their wild price swings.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My biggest concern is the number of major issues that require federal action so Vermont has limited ability to take truly effective action. My other concern is that the huge influx of federal dollars flowing into Vermont over the last two years has slowed, so we need to be very careful about how remaining dollars are committed and that funding for new programs is sustainable. The challenge is how to take effective short-term steps while the longer-term structural changes have an effect.
Rep.-elect Paul Clifford, R-Rutland-4
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
First on my priority list is to learn better how our state government works. Being involved on the local level is much different than on the state level. Learning the different committees and their priorities will be key for me in making decisions. Other priorities would include meeting the other legislators and working with them on issues that all Vermonters face and most importantly to listen to the constituents in my district.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
Issues I hope to address are housing, mental health, crime and public safety. Housing is desperately needed throughout the state. Working with local organizations, both public and private will be key in finding solutions to the issue. Regarding mental health, I believe we need more caregivers and facilities to help people with these issues. Families struggle every day to try and cope with addiction, stress and anxiety issues. Crime and housing problems can also be connected to mental health issues. Public safety must also be addressed as more law enforcement is needed to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our communities. Legislators must work with the court systems and mental health agencies to make sure criminals spend more time incarcerated and receive treatment and rehabilitation before being released back into the communities. I believe our statewide 911 emergency system must also be a priority.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My biggest concern going into this legislative session is bipartisan cooperation. Working across the aisle to find solutions to state issues is important. We need to put aside politics the best we can to work together.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
The Legislature has begun to address the housing crisis. This year, the base funding to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board was doubled to $10 million. Another bill provides $20 million in ARPA funding for the Vermont Housing Improvement Program. The program awards grants or loans of up to $50,000 to landlords to fix rental housing that is not up to code, as well as to create new units. At the moment, Vermont does not have a single entity for child care and early education. Services are spread over child care centers, home-based programs, public schools and publicly funded programs. At the state level, jurisdiction is handled jointly by the Agency of Education and the Agency of Human Services. An early education funding study being done by the RAND corporation will be released next month to the Legislature. It will detail the cost of a new system and where potentially the money will come from to pay for it.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
We need to get people back to work who already live here, and we also need to attract new folks to move to Rutland County. If we are to grow the Vermont economy, we need to increase child care. People need places to live and places for their kids to go. I have been watching with great interest the potential at the former College of St. Joseph campus, and the ability of some of those buildings to be converted for new housing and increased child care. I also am still passionate about passing legislation which will exempt all military retirement income from the Vermont income tax. Every veteran should be thanked for their service by not having to pay income tax to Vermont on any of their retirement income.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
I am still hearing from many about the high cost of living and inflation. While this is mainly a federal and not a state issue, the Legislature can at least try not to make it any worse. All the COVID relief money has been appropriated, and there is no new federal money coming. I hope we can resist the temptation to constantly create new programs, which will have to be funded with increased taxes. I am especially concerned there will be a move to bring back the Clean Heat Standard bill, which was vetoed last year by the governor. This deliberately adds a new cost on prices for gasoline, home heating oil, propane, kerosene and natural gas as the way to “convince” Vermonters to use less of these fuels.
Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Rutland-11
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
As we continue recovering from the pandemic, some of my priorities for the upcoming session include:
— Pass a sustainable budget that doesn’t rely on tax increases. This is especially critical with an uncertain economy ahead of us in the coming year.
— Improve the availability of affordable housing. A lack of housing options often prevents prospective employees from accepting jobs here in Vermont.
— Continue efforts and investments to expand access to high-speed broadband. This is a challenge in so many areas of our state.
— Attract more people to Vermont to build our workforce. The state has many attributes, including outdoor recreational opportunities, small community living and the natural beauty of our surroundings. Hopefully we can capitalize on these and other positive aspects of the state.
— Increase the income exemption to lower taxes on Social Security benefits. The Legislature made a modest step last session, but more needs to be done.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
We need to focus efforts on improving the economy of the Rutland region and do what we can to reverse the population declines in the area. Additionally, we need to reduce the reliance on the hotel voucher program by increasing transitional and longer-term housing availability. We also need to continue efforts to reduce drug usage and support law enforcement in their efforts to reduce crime.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
There will be proposals for expanding several existing programs, as well as instituting new ones. Many are beneficial and worthy of consideration. Paid family leave, expanded support for child care, universal school meals and other initiatives have significant price tags. I believe we need to live within our means and prioritize any new programs or services, no matter how worthy. Additionally, I am concerned about what a new proposed Clean Heat program might mean for the cost of heating fuels, including oil and propane. How much more of an increase in prices can Vermonters absorb while who trying to live within their own budgets?
Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland-6
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
— Making Rutland more affordable for working families, we must invest in child care, housing, health care and higher education; universal family leave; workforce training; support for the organized labor; support for small businesses; support for our veterans; building a detention center for justice involved youth; dealing with the staffing crisis in state government.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
— Sustainable economic growth; neighborhood redevelopment and affordable housing for families; compassionately ending the motel/hotel program; safety and support for our law enforcement officers.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
— I am always concerned that we will not have the political will or courage to dream big and to make big, bold changes that will really make a significant difference.
— Too great a focus on the wealthy and not enough on the middle class and the low income in our community.
— I am concerned about the increased violence, conspiracy theories and charged rhetoric that has been mainstreamed in politics, we must get back to a more balanced approach.
Stephanie Zak Jerome, D-Rutland-9
The areas that I will work on for the Vermont, Rutland County and my community include workforce and economic development, child care, housing and climate.
I plan to continue my work on the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee and serve in a leadership position. I played a key role in S.11, a $113 million bill that helped move Vermont forward past COVID-19 — getting workforce and businesses on a sound footing. It will increase workforce participation in the areas of nursing, mental health and the trades. The bill funds scholarships, student loan repayments, upskilling, internships and education incentives. It also provided forgivable loans for businesses and supports for nonprofits and municipalities.
Access to quality and affordable child care is a workforce and economic development issue. We cannot grow our workforce without making sure that Vermonters have adequate child care. It is often cited that three out of five of Vermont’s youngest children did not have access to the care they need. To meet the demand, we need to create more than 8,000 new spots.
Vermont is facing a housing crisis. Over the past three years, the General Assembly has committed about $375 million to housing, about half of the funds come from federal COVID relief dollars and half from the General Fund and property transfer tax. This money has been used to enhance shelter capacity and supportive services for those who are homeless, to build more than 1,000 units of housing that will be affordable to low- and middle-income families, to repair rental properties that are not occupied because they are not up to code, and to provide incentives to develop accessory dwelling units and down-payment grants for first-generation home buyers.
I will continue to advocate for clean water, clean air, electric vehicle infrastructure and energy efficiency. We have made significant investments in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, weatherization and other climate change mitigation. In Vermont, transportation and thermal (building heating) are the sectors that pose the greatest challenges in reducing greenhouse emissions.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
There is an exceptionally large number of new legislators this session. It will take a while to get everyone up to speed, but we cannot slow down our work. Beside the areas already mentioned, there is work to be done on support mental health services, equity and inclusivity, public education, workforce training and much, much more.
Rep.-elect Eric Maguire, R-Rutland-5
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
My priority is to serve my neighbors who have bestowed upon me the humble privilege of doing so. My priority is a commitment to listen and learn; to respond to my neighbors in a timely manner and to keep all informed of the work conducted by the legislation. I will support our valued educators, our valued health and human services agencies, our valued public safety and emergency response agencies. My priority is a promise to serve, support and respond.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
Affordable housing and public safety. I believe addressing these two issues would have a significant impact on economic development, and workforce development progressing within Rutland County. Also, getting the necessary resources to our community’s human services endeavors (child care, elderly care, mental health/substance abuse, etc.).
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
I will work with the county legislators and city officials to ensure that the Rutland area is a priority for the state and that we receive the investments necessary for a more prosperous county. Second, the budgetary figures associated to possible “new” programs will have a significant impact on affordability for Vermonters.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland-7
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
Housing is a top priority. Want to increase our population? Retain our young adults? Recruit professionals to fill job vacancies? Resettle refugees? Address homelessness? Increasing the number and quality of housing stock is an essential early step in meeting all of these challenges.
I want to ensure Vermont is a safe haven for people who run afoul of hateful laws in other states. A disturbing number of states are waging a war on women by passing draconian anti-abortion laws. A disturbing number of states are waging war on transgender youth by creating laws that attempt to crush trans-youth and their supportive families. I think it is imperative that Vermont build off the vast support shown for Article 22 by passing shield laws that block extradition for individuals in our state who have warrants for their arrest on anti-abortion or anti-trans laws in other states.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
Housing is the biggest Rutland County need I hope to see addressed. We have continually declined in population; major businesses in the area face long term difficulties in filling job vacancies; but young professionals we want to keep or attract to our region face a glaring lack of starter homes for sale and market rate apartments for rent. Lack of housing is a roadblock throughout our state preventing municipalities from moving forward. With increasing options for working remotely and increased use of the rail line making the option to work in the Burlington area and live in Rutland County more possible, the real estate market risks becoming even tighter. We need to make sure current Rutland County residents are not left behind and priced out of housing.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My biggest concern heading into this session is securing the funding needed for investing in our state. Many of the projects started and built up over the past few years were funded with ARPA money that flowed into the state from the federal government. These funds are drying up, which risks putting more burden on lower- and middle-income Vermonters. We need to invest in our future in order to improve quality of life and economic opportunities in our state, but we cannot do so by overtaxing the very people we are trying to help. One possibility would be to legalize gambling. Many Vermonters travel to one of our neighboring states to gamble, leaving tax money there that could have been used here.
Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Rutland-2
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
I will vote to limit the size scope and cost of state government. That may mean opposing initiatives that grow government and expand its scope. I plan to vote the way I told my constituents I would.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
I hope we see a rollback in the effort to curb law enforcement. We need tougher penalties for criminals, and we need to give our police the support they deserve to keep Vermonters safe. Our legislative bodies need to stop looking for ways to let law breakers off the hook. Also, I would like to find a way to make the old Diamond Run Mall property productive for Rutland County again. State, local and private folks need to find a way to get this done. Finally, we need to keep working on the work force issue, there are no easy answers. I am opposed to paying people to move here but support tax exemption for military retirement pay as an incentive to attract military folks with lots of work life left to move to Vermont.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My biggest concern is always the continued growth of government (state-funded child care and the climate change money grab) and restrictions on our freedoms (trapping ban, restricted gun rights, land use restrictions). Instead of growing state programs, we should grow our economy which, given time, will make these programs unnecessary.
Rep.-elect Mike Rice, D-Bennington-Rutland
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
As I look toward the session, I know there are many pressing issues to address. My priorities are informed by those I hear from my neighbors and fellow community members every day. Among my top priorities will be: housing, child care, workforce, the opioid epidemic, and the climate crisis. Our communities share so much in common, including these priorities, and I hope we’ll remember that as we convene in Montpelier. I’ll prioritize listening. I look forward to listening, learning and working toward progress.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
For too many, finding an affordable place to live is nearly impossible. We need to address this with housing solutions that combine funding, regulatory reform and creative thinking. Like housing, quality affordable child care is often inaccessible. In Vermont, parents of toddlers pay an average of 25% of their income for child care, the highest of any state in the country, while 60% of our youngest don’t have access to care. We should build a system that provides our kids the care they need at costs our families can afford. Additionally, we must work toward ending the opioid epidemic. People struggling with addiction and substance use disorder deserve every tool available for harm reduction, treatment and recovery. Finally, we cannot wait to take action on the climate crisis. We can make progress with legislation that helps all of our neighbors transition to more affordable, sustainable ways to heat their homes and drive to work, while protecting our environment for generations to come.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
I’m concerned for the safety and wellbeing of our neighbors as we head into the winter season. We must find ways to provide the support folks need to stay in and heat their homes, keep up with health care costs and feed their families.We should also remember that each of these emergencies deserves a longer-term solution that addresses its root cause or innovates to solve the problem.
With so much at stake for our region and our state, we cannot afford to miss the opportunity we have now to fundamentally change our trajectory on the intersecting crises we face in housing, child care, climate and more. I believe that if we remember our shared priorities, we can come together to make real progress for our communities.
Rep.-elect Jarrod Sammis, R-Rutland-3
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
Addressing substance dependency prevention, education, treatment and prevention. Also addressing mental health, increasing access and awareness of treatment options, along with suicide prevention. I also aim to attempt to increase house opportunity as well as economic opportunity for our state as a whole.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
Substance dependency, mental health, housing, protecting our local resources (i.e., Lake Bomoseen), and increasing economic opportunities for our region.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
Addressing future monetary and budget balance issues with the sunsetting of COVID-19 funding from the federal government.
Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Rutland-8
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
My priority for the first year of the biennium is to deliver a General Fund balanced budget to Vermonters that does not grow faster than the economy and beyond Vermonters’ ability to pay. Throughout the campaign season I listened to many constituents concerns as they talked about affordability in their own financial circumstances. I heard people asking the Legislature to strengthen our system of care on the area of mental health services, the need to help in providing child care, expanding the availability of workforce housing and affordable housing, create more and better opportunities for workforce development and continuing education leading to good-paying jobs, repairing our aging highway and bridge infrastructure. Other areas of concern were climate change, public safety, the high cost of health care coverage and equity and inclusivity.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
The Rutland County delegation meets every Wednesday morning during the session and will continue to do so in the upcoming session. The members will be discussing many of the priorities I have outlined above and present a unified voice for Rutland County to make sure your voices are heard and listened to in Montpelier. I want to make sure the long-awaited reconstruction of U.S. Route 7 north of Pittsford is completed in a timely manner along with the reconstruction of Route 22A on the western side of the county from Orwell to Fair Haven. The delegation has been informed by the Scott administration that our county is not receiving our fair share of available state grant funding in many areas due to lack of applications from towns and partner organizations. This lack of applications is being addressed by CEDRR to assure Rutland County has a seat at the grant table.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
The 2023-24 biennium promises to be a very different experience. In the past two years, our budget was inflated by COVID Virus Relief and American Rescue Plan Act federal funding. I’m concerned that with so many needs we will be making some very difficult choices and may leave some of our most vulnerable Vermonters behind. We as Legislators must guard against over promising and overspending.
Sen.-elect David Weeks, R-Rutland
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
As the new guy in the Senate, and being a member of the minority party, there is no question that I must first learn the legislative process. My two Senate committee assignments have not been made and recognizing these assignments will largely direct where my effort is specifically allocated for the 2023 legislative session.
My fundamental goals include the following:
— Develop and implement a state and county strategic planning initiative to ensure Republicans, Democrats, Independents and Progressive leaders align on the goals for Vermont’s future.
— Economic development and revival of the county. Specifically correcting the state’s southwest corridor’s (Vergennes to Bennington) 80-year economic stagnation.
— Enhancing Vermont’s state branding to better represent a four-season destination for the benefit of tourism revenue and its related jobs.
— Defending the pensions of our Vermont veterans and first responders who have already provided lifetimes of sacrifice for the nation and our communities.
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
Economic development. Every negative effect on our county’s quality of life (housing affordability, outmigration of our youth, lack of child care providers, high education costs, fentanyl abuse) are symptoms of our lack of regional economic momentum. The root causes of this stagnation must be addressed as a matter of priority.
Labor shortage. Although this is a national issue, I believe our Legislature should ensure that our state congressional delegation moves aggressively to address the pervasive lack of qualified labor throughout the U.S. My review of national immigration policy suggests that we have radically underutilized the use of H-2B temporary worker visas that would fill labor gaps. The essence of the H-2B visas is that the worker returns to his home country when the U.S. workforce corrects the specific labor shortage. This effort would greatly address the current labor shortage in Vermont and the U.S.
Housing shortage. While allowing our state agencies and nonprofits to continue their fine efforts to improve our housing situation, this is piecemeal and at great taxpayers’ expense.
Infrastructure. Invest in infrastructure that pays back into our economic development momentum — such as limited access roads and broadband. Rutland County needs 21st century road links in all directions to allow the follow of commerce while also easing the access to lucrative tourism revenue.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
My corporate background is in “red” programs. These massive projects were for sensitive endeavors that were over budget, behind schedule and the stakeholders were upset. My background is perfect for Vermont, and I recognize three enormous needs.
Economic acceleration. Eighty years have passed since Rutland County’s last economic peak. There are great organizations that address this issue, and it cannot be corrected overnight. Accelerating economic development must remain at the top of our agenda because every citizen benefits from a vibrant economy.
Focus on programs that benefit for all citizens. While maintaining a social safety net for our disadvantaged citizens, it’s imperative to ensure that our state spending does not outstrip our state revenues. Our precious treasury must be used wisely for the long-term benefit of the state. Vermont has the second-highest aged population, a poor GDP and a decreasing population.
Act 250 rebalancing. While this legislation has protected our state from unwanted environmental impacts and sprawl, it has also over-bureaucratized and increased the cost of much needed housing, infrastructure and business relocation. Act 250 was not intended to stifle safe roads, electric infrastructure and the economic revival of the region.
Sen.-elect Terry Williams, R-Rutland
What are your priorities for the upcoming session?
First of all, I don’t have priorities — it is what my constituency sets for priorities. So, I need to open up lines of communication to the people in the 27 towns of Rutland County. It’s not for me to use my office to get things done that I think are a priority — it’s what the people of Rutland County want me to do for the next two years. However, I will look at the following:
— What is the vision of the leadership of our state government? Where do they think that the state is fiscally and legislatively right now? Where do they expect Vermont to be at the end of the next five biennium? Do they have a strategic plan and if they do, where does Rutland County fit into it.
— How effectively do the three legs of the Vermont government stool work together to support the vision and strategic plan that our current administration has? What does each branch need to make their operations more efficient as they support Vermont and its plan for the future?
What are the biggest issues you hope to address for Rutland County this session?
The revitalization of Rutland County. In order to do that, we must make Vermont safer, more affordable and appealing to attract business and employees. There needs to be a coalition of local and state government, learning institutions and business owners to provide day care and training for employees here and coming to Vermont.
Improve public safety. Perception is reality, and the citizens I speak to, who have decided to remain here to work and play, believe that Vermont has become less safe in the past five years.
Address the shortage of mental health solutions of our overwhelmed judicial system. Drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and thefts which support abuse has led to increased incarceration rates. Law enforcement and our judicial system are overwhelmed.
There needs to be more half-way house facility(s) that provides services and a safe environment for rehabilitation other than merely releasing offenders to go “back on the block” where the cycle usually starts all over again.
Make Vermont more affordable. The governor has constantly asked the Legislature to look for ways to reduce the tax burden on Vermonters, but the tax-and-spend mentality has not changed.
I believe that we need to have a budget which addresses the unfinanced pension requirements for all state employees and not continue to kick the can down the road another two years.
What are your biggest concerns going into the session?
How are we going to be able to keep our government and all of its programs running and pay the 9,100 state employees? We cannot continue to sustain business as usual in Vermont government. Taxes will need to go up (and they will) or programs and jobs will need to be cut.
It’s really not about party or who has the majority in the Legislature; it’s about the people getting involved and having the fortitude to tell their elected officials what the citizenry wants, not the other way around. It will take cooperation and communication between citizens, elected officials and business owners to effect the change that is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.