The 2023 legislative session looks as though it will be one of transition. With a number of lawmakers retiring or moving on to other positions, there will be many new faces in Montpelier next month. Rutland County alone will see six first-time legislators, including two freshmen senators.

The Herald recently asked all of Rutland County’s lawmakers to share their biggest priorities, issues and concerns for the upcoming session. Several common areas of focus emerged, including: housing, child care, crime/law enforcement, affordability, among them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.