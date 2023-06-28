SOUTH BURLINGTON — In the chandelier-adorned ballroom of the DoubleTree Hilton, several hundred folks from Vermont and elsewhere gathered Wednesday to hear from an old household name.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke that night as part of the Gen. John Stark lecture series hosted by the Ethan Allen Institute, the small-government conservative think tank named for one of Vermont’s founding fathers.

