BURLINGTON — A new federal court jury has reduced an earlier verdict of more than $3.2 million against the operator of the Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes to just $55,000.
The new verdict on behalf of Thomas Cole, of Vergennes, covers $35,000 in lost wages and $20,000 in emotional distress after being improper fired, the jury said. The jurors deliberated about five hours before providing its verdict Friday evening.
Kentucky-based Foxmar Inc., which operates the job corps site under the name Education and Training Resources, had asked for a new trial to overturn a July 30, 2021, verdict that included $3 million in punitive damages for their actions, records show.
Besides the $3 million in punitive damages, the first jury also awarded $215,943 in compensatory damages. It covered $55,305 in back pay, $85,638 in front pay and $75,000 for emotional distress.
It was considered the second largest civil jury verdict in U.S. District Court in Vermont since 2000 — and was believed to be the largest employment verdict in the state’s history.
The lead defense lawyer, Michael Billok, of Saratoga Springs, New York, could not be reached for comment.
He had strongly disagreed with the verdict of the original jury. He noted there are times when “a jury may reach an absolutely wrong conclusion,” and this case was one of them.
Cole does plan to appeal the case and seek to restore the initial verdict, according to his employment lawyer William Pettersen IV, of Colchester.
He believes the original jury was in a better position to determine punitive damages because it determined the unlawfulness of ETR’s conduct. The latest verdict is less than 2% of the award granted by the first jury.
Judge Christina Reiss ruled in March she thought the initial jury verdict was excessive and was in violation of the due process rights of ETR. She ordered a new trial on the issue of damages but ruled evidence had supported the initial jury’s finding of liability against ETR.
ETR was found liable for firing Cole in retaliation for safety complaints he made relating to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Act and Vermont Earned Sick Time Act.
During the new trial, a key witness was no longer available to testify, Pettersen said.
ETR also got the court to exclude evidence admitted in the first trial, he said. It included evidence ETR failed to address complaints students regularly became sick from poor food quality after the company cut funding upon taking over as contractor at the Northlands Job Corps, he said.
Cole, who was hired as a full-time residential counselor in May 2018, was fired in July 2018 after reporting unsafe practices, including the lack of cleaning supplies for students to use in their dorms, according to the lawsuit.
The evidence showed ETR directed its staff not to document complaints about mold in the dorms and that it also failed to address complaints that students were falling ill due to poor food quality, according to the civil case.
Cole also objected to an ETR policy that mandated sick employees find their own replacements before being authorized sick time.
Pettersen has maintained his client was fired in retaliation for trying to ensure a safe environment on the campus.
“The right of employees to make safety complaints without fear of retaliation is vital to the safety of everyone in the state and country,” Pettersen said.
“Retaliatory terminations can intimidate other employees and can be part of an overall plan by a business to suppress safety complaints for financial reasons. It is paramount this type of conduct is deterred because employees are often the first to observe health and safety issues that endanger employees, customers and patrons,” he said.
“As a result, when a business has a pattern of suppressing safety complaints, high punitive damages are needed. The amount of deterrence determined by the jury should almost always overcome financial Due Process arguments by the business given the essential public interests at issue,” Pettersen said.
