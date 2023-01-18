Rutland City voters will have $7.8 million in infrastructure bonds in front of them on Town Meeting Day.
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said the three bonds — which will cover paving, sidewalks, culvert, water main replacement and stormwater projects — represent a significant investment in Rutland’s infrastructure.
“City residents have always been very supportive of infrastructure improvements in the past,” he said. “We are hopeful they recognize and are appreciative of the volume and quality of work that’s been accomplished in recent years, and that they’ll continue to support those improvements.”
The first of three bond articles, approved to go on the ballot this week by the Board of Aldermen, calls for $3.5 million — $1 million each for paving and sidewalks, and $1.5 million for culvert replacements on Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Rotondo said $400,000 is left from the $5 million paving and sidewalk bond approved in 2020, which has covered rehabilitation of 17 miles of city streets. Rotondo said between that, the new bond and the $250,000 a year in the regular paving budget, the city could spend $950,000 a year during the next two years on paving.
“It’s going to give us two more significant years of paving,” he said. “Once that is done, we would reevaluate. I think, in general, the bonds have given us the ability to tackle bigger projects than we could with the municipal budget. In the last year, we tackled some of the worst ones. We tackled Maple Street, as well as Summer Street. Those were very expensive projects. We’ve got a few more of those we’d like to tackle.”
Rotondo said $1 million also will buy the city another 2 miles of sidewalk.
Under the streets, Rotondo said, the city had 83 miles of water mains, 22 miles of which are still more than 125 years old.
“The useful life of cast-iron pipe is typically 100 years,” he said.
The second bond, for $2.5 million, is aimed at undersized or outdated mains, and particularly ones under streets that are in poor condition.
“There’s been a lot of streets we haven’t repaved because there’s underground utility work that needs to be done first,” he said.
Finally, the city is asking for $1.85 million for work on Piedmont and Combination ponds in order to improve the Moon Brook Watershed, as well as for the Meadow Street stormwater separation project, which is intended to reduce combined sewer overflows during rainstorms. Rotondo said each of those projects was backed by significant state grants and the bonds would make up the remainder of the costs.
Mayor David Allaire acknowledged the bonds had a high combined price tag but, like Rotondo, noted the city’s historic support for infrastructure projects.
“Jim and I did have a back-and-forth about the amount we wanted to put on there, and the projects we wanted to do and needed to do,” he said. “The original amount was $15 million.”
That, Allaire said, was too much, and the overall total was whittled down largely by leaving off additional stormwater projects.
“It wasn’t so much we put them off as they hadn’t been looked at as far as the engineering portion, what the costs were going to be and the scope,” he said. “In my view, they just weren’t ready.”
