77ART mural event at Roots

Artist and teacher John Brodowski talks with RH Alcott of the Rutland Herald about the collaborative project between Rutland’s 77ART and local eatery Roots the Restaurant in which 10 Vermont artists paint murals on the walls of the dining room while interacting with customers enjoying fine food. During this, the second week of the project, which runs through Oct. 17, Castleton artist Thomas Merwin together with artist and teacher Oliver Schemm, director of Castleton University Bank Gallery in Rutland, are participants from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at Rutland’s Roots the Restaurant. Visit bit.ly/PeopleWillTalk001 to hear the podcast and bit.ly/77ART_Roots for more details about the event.
