Thousands of people flocked to the Capital City for the July 3 celebration that included a fun run, food trucks, games, a community parade (filled to overflowing with politicians from around the state), music and a fireworks show. The pandemic had shelved the annual celebration for the last few years. With perfect summer weather, it was a celebration worth celebrating.
Photos by Sarah and Michaela Milligan
