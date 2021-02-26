Kimberley Rupe has lived in Rutland County for the entirety of her life. A Poultney native, Rupe now serves as the president of the Rutland Young Professionals as well as the communications and community engagement director at the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Rupe is an involved member of the Rutland County community and enjoys all that it has to offer, both leisurely and professionally.
Q: What makes Rutland Young Professionals different than other young professionals groups?
A: One thing that stands out to us is that we have historically been very creative in offering new and creative things for our community such as the annual Gala and opportunities for young professionals to build their professional network.
Q: What’s your favorite attribute of Rutland County?
A: It’s so easy to get involved in the various activities and organizations in this community! Some of my favorites have been Everybody Wins! Vermont, Poultney Rotary Club, and Rutland Young Professionals.
Q: Favorite recreational activity in Rutland County?
A: Snowmobiling has been my favorite outdoor activity ever since I was old enough to hold my head up by myself. I would be wrapped around the front of my mother with a scarf to hold on to! Some of my fondest family memories are on the Vermont snowmobile trails with my parents — and even my grandmother on occasion — racing one another and taking in the beauty of Vermont.
Q: How about your most sought after professional characteristic?
A: Being a risk taker and being able to try new things.
Q: Dream job as a child?
A: Elementary school teacher
Q: Dream job now?
A: I have always said that one day I wanted to be a motivational speaker. I could travel and inspire other people to step out of their comfort zones and be leaders in their communities.
Q: Who would you name as your role model and why?
A: You’re going to laugh. Bono. Everyone always laughs at me when I say that, but it’s true. My mom and uncle are avid U2 fans and Bono was the first celebrity I remember growing up who used his platform for the greater good in helping fight HIV/AIDS around the world. Watching someone using their platform to make a difference helped shape me into wanting to give back to my community as much as I could.
Q: Career goal?
A: I would love to be a business owner at some point, but that’s not my dream job. They are very different.
Q: Personal goal?
A: I want to build a home. I want to build my own house from the ground up.
Q. What would you give as a piece of advice for college graduates?
A: Try as many new things as possible.
Q: What is Rutland County’s best kept secret?
A: The bike trails in Poultney-Slate Valley Trails. I’m not a mountain biker, but I love hiking and can take advantage of the great trails.
Brooke Rubright is a Castleton University student writing local stories for a Community Journalism class.
