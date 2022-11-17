Turkey drovers

This vintage Getty image shows a turkey drover and his brood.

 Provided Photo

With avian flu contributing to a shortage of turkeys for this year’s holiday table, one may consider the importance of these birds to Vermont agriculture. Recent agricultural statistics indicate that nearly 50,000 chickens and turkeys are raised for market annually.

In 1947, the number was almost three times that. Like maple syrup and cheddar cheese, the “Vermont Turkey” has long been the preference for gourmets in New England.

