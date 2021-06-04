Ten years ago this week, Rebecca Buonadonna was one of the few people interested in opening a new store in downtown Rutland.
“I had my pick of almost any storefront in the downtown,” the owner of Fruition said Friday.
Downtown would fill up to where the ground floors had a better than 95% occupancy rate, then suddenly empty out again, partially because of the retirements of a lot of longer-running business owners. Buonadonna and others are emerging as a new generation of established downtown business-owners who say they are excited about the future as the state prepares to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bridget Scott, who opened Speakeasy Cafe in 2013, said when she first came to Rutland a decade prior, it wasn’t a place she thought she might run a business.
“There were a lot of empty storefronts and a lot of grim outlooks,” she said. “I think maybe Rutland operates on a cycle. Sometimes downtown is really full and lively. Then it empties out a little bit and then fills back up. ... I seem to have caught it at the right time.”
Buonadonna rode the upward wave after she opened Fruition by opening a second business, Raw Honey Apparel, and then a third, Triumph Barre and Pilates studio, before reconsolidating the first two.
She said that was more a personal decision than a business one.
“While everything was great, it was a lot for me personally,” she said. “It was tough staffing both stores as well as teaching classes. It wasn’t a business decision and it was bittersweet.”
Stephen and Anna Montaez are also dual business-owners, having opened Vermont Truffle Co. downtown in 2014 and The Escape Room in 2019. The latter has been shut down since the pandemic and Anna Montaez said Friday they are unsure if they will reopen.
“We’re struggling with it,” she said. “We want to, but finding the right employee to do it with us is a struggle. ... Everyone’s having trouble finding employees. The girl who runs the truffle shop for us is leaving for college in the fall, and it’s going to be hard to replace her.”
The chocolate business is going well, Montaez said, with the shop adjusting as it goes along.
“We added ice cream when we reopened from the shutdown,” she said. “We also added lower price-point candies. ... There’s really something for everyone now.”
Montaez said she sees downtown poised to spring back from COVID.
“In the last two years, there’s been more growth than closures,” she said. “From when we first opened to today, there’s a great sense of community among downtown businesses.”
Scott said that sense of community is part of what makes downtown special.
“I feel like a lot of my best customers are neighbors and fellow business-owners,” she said. “I feel like if I had a problem, I’d have no problem picking up a phone and calling someone who will help me. If I run out of a certain size of cup, I can run over to The Bakery, and they’ll have my back. There’s no need to have cutthroat competition when a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman said that spirit of cooperation has also appeared in the form of established businesses facilitating pop-ups.
“We are seeing a lot of collaboration, even between existing businesses and those that do not have physical spaces and are interested in moving to downtown,” she said. “When I came in, there was kind of a negative energy hanging over some of downtown that I think has dispersed.”
At least two legacy businesses have changed hands downtown recently. Last year, Jennifer Walker took over Hand-Carved by Ernie, keeping founder Ernie Wright’s name on the door. Walker said she had not worked at a downtown business prior to taking a job with Wright in 2018.
“I think downtown has an insane amount of potential,” she said. “I think the thing I noticed the most is that in the past year or two, a huge change in the community and the pride around Rutland. I think people are more interested in Rutland doing well than complaining. To be honest, for a while all we heard was complaints.”
Walker said she recently served a customer who told he he hasn’t been to Rutland in a while, and he was impressed with how the street looked.
“He’s right,” she said. “The street looks great right now.”
The new owners of Camille’s are literally a new generation of downtown business-owner — Jadzia Derosia and her husband took the shop over from his mother in April.
“His mom had started this shop 33 years ago,” Derosia said. “He always enjoyed helping her out. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
Derosia said her mother-in-law had wanted to retire for about a decade, and that the time was finally right for her and her husband.
She said she runs the shop while doubling as a real estate agent.
“I mostly work in Rutland — it was easy to kind of pair the two,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of new energy downtown. I’m enthusiastic about it and excited to see where it’s going.”
Derosia said she’s done some reorganizing, but plans to mostly keep the shop the same.
“We are doing more vintage stuff,” she said. “We have a big back-stock of vintage clothing from the last 30 years. I’m starting to dust them off and bring them out. ... I get a lot of teenage girls who are into vintage denim. It’s kind of a return to higher-quality materials and more sustainable clothes.”
Jay Sabataso may have only opened Taso on Center three years ago, but he grew up working downtown — his family has owned The Palms since before he was born. With a half-century of watching downtown under his belt, he said he shared Walker’s assessment and that the new batch of business owners has him enthusiastic about the future.
“I think in the past, we’ve always talked about doing things, but when it comes to going beyond talk, it’s been hard,” he said. “I think with this new generation, we might get more action on things like street closure or partial street closure.”
He said his restaurant has done well, allowing him to expand with a private function area and to start planning a 44-seat back deck, although that has hit a snag.
“COVID and lumber prices have already put a hold on that,” he said of the deck. “I believe in downtown. I think it is going to turn around. I am a little encouraged by the new generation coming in and I believe they can get things done.”
