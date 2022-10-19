BRANDON — Much has changed since the Otter Valley Unified School Board began thinking about a new middle school in 2018. As of Tuesday, it’s looking as if there won’t be one anytime soon.

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert said Monday that thoughts of a new middle school sprang up from a committee formed several years ago to make a long-term plan for the school district. Having a grade 6-8 middle school aligns with the district’s needs and best practices when it comes to curriculum and would be part of the long-range plan.

