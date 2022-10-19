BRANDON — Much has changed since the Otter Valley Unified School Board began thinking about a new middle school in 2018. As of Tuesday, it’s looking as if there won’t be one anytime soon.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert said Monday that thoughts of a new middle school sprang up from a committee formed several years ago to make a long-term plan for the school district. Having a grade 6-8 middle school aligns with the district’s needs and best practices when it comes to curriculum and would be part of the long-range plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic moved all of that talk to the background, she said, but it came up again this time last year.
NBF Architects, of Rutland City, was hired to complete a pair of feasibility reports, one contemplating a new middle school either next to or grafted onto an existing facility, or one built on land owned by the district off Caverly Road in Pittsford.
School Board Chair Laurie Bertrand said Wednesday that the Caverly Road report is new and was heard by the board Tuesday. While the site is 37.5 acres, there are utility lines running across it that would likely have to be moved to build a new school — plus it would disturb a popular network of walking trails in Pittsford.
“We heard that last night, and at this point there is no thought to moving forward. I think we’re all digesting this information, and we need to really think about numbers, and if this makes sense and how it would happen,” she said.
Hubert said the districts always are thinking about their facilities and the needs of students. When this idea came up it was with the thought that there would be a new unified middle school for grades 5-8, but now a 6-8 school is thought to be more in line with what’s best for students.
The Caverly Road site is owned by the district. It’s near the town office and the Pittsford Haunted House. According to the report, a school there wouldn’t cause much disruption in terms of traffic on Caverly Road, but there would be an increase on Plains Road.
“Based on the list of rooms desired for the building, I would anticipate a multi-level building, which results in the need for an elevator and elevator machine room,” wrote Casey Gecha, one of NFB Architect’s principals. “The building will need a sprinkler system, which will require water supply and storage if the building is not connected to municipal water.”
The report contemplates a 55,000-square-foot building that could hold 360 students. Gecha wrote that the district’s next step in the process would be to determine what a required Act 250 permit would need in order to be completed.
Hubert noted that if the district ever does decide to create a new middle school — either completely new or attached to an existing building — there would be a great deal more community engagement to solicit feedback, and that the whole process would take several years.
“In this climate that we’re in, I don’t see us doing it anytime soon,” said Bertrand. “We have to be cognizant of our taxpayers and the situation in the world right now, and things are kind of precarious out there.”
Inflation, labor costs and shortages, and the overall health of the global economy have been prominent in news media headlines since the apparent end of the pandemic. Several towns have seen the cost of projects they were considering before spring 2020 come in well over what they’re willing to pay.
What this new school would cost isn’t even close to being discussed, said Hubert and Bertrand. It’s too early in the planning phase.
Meanwhile, the Otter Valley district does have space issues to address.
“Neshobe School is bursting at the seams. We have ordered a trailer to come in and help alleviate some of the space (limitations). And the same with the Otter Creek Academy at Leicester; they’re also bursting at the seams, and their trailer is due to be here in the next couple of weeks,” said Bertrand. “It’s to help alleviate some space issues we’re having.”
The trailers are being paid for using federal money the district got for COVID-19 relief, she said. The district wasn’t keen on using them, but saw few options given that it can’t do what it needs to do with the current space it has.
Bertrand said that in some ways it’s a good problem to have, given other districts are losing students while Otter Valley is gaining them.
