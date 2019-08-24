It was the first year Jeff Sanborn didn't have to put the roof on his tent
The Downtown Street Party — the latest incarnation of the event previously known as "Sidewalk Sales" — was blessed with cool-but-sunny weather Saturday, as people drifted through downtown Rutland checking out vendors and entertainment.
"We won the lottery with the weather," Sanborn said, as he sold clothes and music outside of Avanti Unisex Hair Salon. "Nicest one ever -- I just wish it was two days."
Downtown shops brought their sales racks outside and did business alongside vendors, food trucks and booths from local organizations.
At the Rutland Free Library booth, librarian Randal Smathers was handing out coupons good for $5 worth of children's overdue fines.
"We had a young reader who racked up $46 in library fines," Smathers said. "They were able to pay the fine, and it was a very good life lesson, but it occurred to me it could effectively be a ban from the library. We're working very hard on coming up with a fine forgiveness program and we're going to roll it out one way or another in September. ... A $20 library fine should not prevent you from going to the library. That's wrong."
Smathers said the library also will consider a similar program aimed at adults down the line.
A little ways up the street, Jeremy Eaton sat surrounded by remote-controlled cars and trucks, announcing the impending opening of the Mount Tabor R/C Raceway, located on Route 7.
"I started working on it in January," Eaton said. "We're semi-open now. September 18 we're kicking off everything. ... It's been a hobby of mine for 30 years. There are sponsored national races — it's just as big as motorcross. They even have international races. It's all over the world."
Eaton said the facility offers an oval, a road course, an off-road course and even a "rock crawler course." He said they will host race events, as well as offer nights when people can show up and rent cars to race.
"We're going to do birthday parties, probably classes and such," he said. "It's one of those things where it's more fun with more people."
The streets were busy, and as the afternoon went on, the smiles did not wane. Visitors and locals alike took in Rutland's annual downtown celebration, sun and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.