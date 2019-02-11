PITTSFORD — Beth Saradarian came to Vermont from New Jersey 15 years ago looking for something different. At the Rutland County Humane Society, she found it.
“I did everything from sales, marketing, project management, online service data collection, sales reports. I was able to bounce around so I learned a lot,” she said Monday while comforting another newcomer to these parts, Sasha Marie, a 5-year-old Collie-Shepherd mix from the southern United States.
Saradarian began her time at the humane society as a shelter assistant, caring directly for the dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds and other critters up for adoption. It was announced Monday by Craig Arsenault, president of the humane society’s Board of Directors, that Saradarian is the shelter’s new executive director.
Saradarian was the group’s assistant director prior to November, when Dr. Kevin Rushing stepped down after serving as executive director for about a year. Saradarian, having worked or helped in nearly every role in the organization, stepped in as interim executive director while the board conducted the search for a new one. Arsenault said Monday that the position didn’t get a chance to be advertised before the board turned to Saradarian.
“We are fortunate to have someone like Beth around in-house,” said Arsenault.
Since this will be the shelter’s 60th year in operation come April, he said it’s good to have an executive director in place who’s familiar with the organization.
“I had no idea, really, what the board was thinking, but since I’ve been here for a while, I was happy to pitch in and help,” said Saradarian. “I know so much, it was an easier way for us to bridge that gap.”
Her new role will have her doing more work with fundraising; seeking out supporters, writing grants and other such avenues, she said.
“We want to become more automated,” she said of where she’d like to take the shelter. “We’re still pretty paper-based, and I think there’s an opportunity for us to take advantage of lots of web-based programs that will help us be a little more automated.”
Saradarian said she also wants to expand the humane society’s social media presence and leverage it for fundraising.
The shelter sees between 1,300 and 1,400 animals per year, according to Saradarian. About 75 percent of those animals are cats and kittens. The rest are mostly dogs and puppies, but the shelter takes in other pets as well.
“When I got here, we had enough local dogs, but I think because we do such a good job in the northeast of spaying and neutering, there’s a lot less dogs and puppies looking for homes, and there are people looking for dogs and puppies,” she said.
In recent years, she said, the shelter has had enough room to take dogs from other facilities and see them adopted fairly quickly. However, there’s no shortage of local felines.
“That’s one of our challenges, I think, is continuing to help spay and neuter the cats in Rutland County,” Saradarian said.
She said the spay and neuter programs work. From what she’s been able to glean from old records, the number of animals the shelter has been seeing in a year has been dropping.
Saradarian said she learned most of what she knows about animals while on the job, though she’d been a pet owner all her life and had volunteered at shelters before.
“Patience and going slow” are keys to working with an animal, she said. “I had a dog I adopted from here, she didn’t leave the kitchen for two weeks. You just have to give them the time they need, because you think about where they’ve been there’s been so much transition and upheaval in their life; just be patient with them.”
