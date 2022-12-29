On June 9, 1864, Sgt. William Byrd Stevens lay on a cot in a Civil War hospital in Virginia and wrote his mother a letter. He had been wounded at the battle of Cold Harbor but was dismissive of his wound.
“My third day’s duty on the company favored with a Minié ball through the fleshy part of the thigh in front and just below the groin and one inch outside the main artery of the leg. I was able to walk off the field,” he wrote. “I expect to go to the landing tomorrow and to Washington soon. May be in Vermont in a week. Expect to be home. Love to all. Thy loving son, William.
The 26-year-old East Montpelier man had defied the wishes of his Quaker Meeting (congregation) to join the Union army.
The Society of Friends had been among the first settlers in Montpelier (when Montpelier and East Montpelier were one municipality), and the first to organize a religious association and build a meeting house.
The Quakers were well-known to hold pacifist beliefs and, as opposed as they were to slavery, they did not condone violence in any form and forbade military service in the Civil War.
William’s grandfather, Clark Stevens, emigrated from Massachusetts in 1790 and helped establish the Society of Friends (often called Quakers) in Montpelier. Clark established a prosperous farm and was instrumental in establishing a Quaker meeting house and cemetery not far from his home on Cherry Tree Hill.
Through persistence and hard work, the Quakers established a successful community in that part of town.
William was born in 1837. He was 16 years old when the family patriarch, Clark Stevens, died at age 89. He had a prosaic childhood. His parents Stephen and Rachel, did not believe that the local district schools were adequate for their children, so they arranged for their own tutor to provide individual instruction for Willie, Timothy and Anne (who as an adult married Rowland E. Robinson, Vermont author and abolitionist.)
The boys sometimes misbehaved and their teacher, Damaris Foster, confided as much in her 1844 diary (held at the Rokeby Museum): “I wonder I am not entirely discouraged tonight. Timothy and William have behaved so bad. I feel quite grieved. Can it be that boys that have had so much kind care should be so thoughtless?”
Foster’s remarks notwithstanding, the boys matured into intelligent and responsible citizens.
The family were all accomplished letter-writers, and a substantial file of their correspondence is held at the Rokeby Museum and other repositories. His letters demonstrate that his education was more than adequate. He was a well-read and thoughtful man, quoting poetry in his writings, as well as evincing a young man’s passion for the war that was gathering momentum after the assault on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In a May 1861 letter to Nancy Harriman (his brother’s future wife), he recounts the excitement of a patriotic rally at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center. One can sense a young man’s enthusiasm for the company of uniformed troops representing the neighboring town of Montpelier.
He writes: “Tuesday we had a great time for us, in our usually undemonstrative little town, viz. no less than a ‘Union Flag Raising.’ One of our merchants gave the money for a flag ten yards long and five wide if others would make and raise it which they volunteered to do. A volunteer company of soldiers, The Capitol Guards came from Montpelier to witness this ceremony and show themselves, and they are a company who are ‘nobody’s fools.’”
The lengthy letter was mailed in an envelope decorated with a patriotic emblem.
The Green Mountain Freeman also reported the event, “Saturday last the patriotic people of the vicinity raised a splendid ‘Liberty Tree’ 120 feet high near the Old Church and Town House, Montpelier Centre.”
It goes on: “A splendid American Ensign was then flung to the breeze from this staff amid the cheering and salutes of the ‘Capitol Guards,’ and the citizens assembled to give evidence of their devotion to the Old Flag. It isn’t now an easy thing to get out of sight of the Stars and Stripes in East Montpelier.”
The colorful display and the uniforms of the Montpelier soldiers intensified his patriotic fervor and, despite his Quaker upbringing, three months later, he enlisted. In September, Stevens was mustered into Company G of the 4th Vermont Infantry Regiment.
According to the Rokeby Museum, Stevens was a noncombatant, serving as a hospital orderly and a quartermaster clerk, nevertheless, “he was disowned by the Montpelier Meeting and battled a moral struggle throughout his service, wondering whether he made the right decision in enlisting.”
Shortly after donning the uniform of the Union army, Stevens wrote his mother from Virginia: “We shall probably go into action ere tomorrow night. I feel that I am in the right. ... If I am wrong, I hope to be forgiven. I do not fear to meet my fate.”
Two years later, in a letter to his sister Ann, he recounted the fate of two other Quakers in Company G who had made a stand based on their religious beliefs: Lindley Macomber, of Grand Isle, and Peter Taken, of Bridport: “They refuse, conscientiously, I hope, to do any duty in the ranks.”
The two men were assigned hospital duty but eventually declined “to do any more even there as ‘it was very much against the judgement of the Quarterly Meeting.’”
Their religious congregations apparently had exceptional power over the two soldiers even though they were 600 miles from home.
Stevens was captured by Confederate forces in October 1863 and suffered exceedingly from malnutrition and disease until he was released the following March.
He had lost a great deal of weight during a bout of typhoid fever and said that he “could, with one hand, clasp any part of my other arm from the wrist to the shoulder. ... During this time I became so infested with a sort of vermin, vulgarly called lice, that I was ashamed to say I was a ‘Yank.’”
He was, during his bout with typhus, “insensible for five days, was given up by the Surgeons: my estate was settled & my clothing divided by the nurses and ward-master among themselves.” He reported that he fell asleep Nov. 5 and did not regain consciousness until Nov. 11.
Miraculously, he recovered and again became fit for duty, rejoining his regiment in time to suffer his wound at the battle of Cold Harbor.
William’s letter home was not mailed until a postscript was added by an unknown hand: “P.S, It is my painful duty to inform you that the wound became gangrenous a few hours ago in consequence of which he died. His body will be turned over to Dr. Bently at Alexandria with his effects and by applying to him you can receive them. He was cheerful until within an hour before he died.”
“Effects: one gold watch; one gold masonic breast pin; 6.25 notes; one dollar 36 silver; 1 pen knife; one needle case; 1 Minié ball; one book with letter and photograph; one batch of keys; one Masonic book; 21 c postage stamps.”
He is buried in the old Quaker Cemetery in East Montpelier. His lichen encrusted marble stone reads:
Wm Byrd Stevens
Co. G 4th Reg. Vt Vol.
Wounded at Petersburgh, Va. 6 month 9th
Died 6th month 11th, 1861 Aged 26 years
Dulce et Decorum Est Pro Patria Mori
The Latin quote is from an ode by the Roman poet Horace and translates as, “It is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country.”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.