May 3 marked the 160th anniversary of the second Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The battle had two phases, one at Chancellorsville, and one at Fredericksburg. Eleazer A. Hall, of Plymouth, was born on Feb. 3, 1839, and enlisted in the Union Army in 1861 at the age of 20 with the 2nd Vermont Regiment, Company I. Hall fought in this battle and was severely wounded.
This is his story.
The area of Northern Virginia was heavily crisscrossed throughout the war, leading the Army of the Potomac in defense of Washington, D.C., and the Army of Northern Virginia in defense of Richmond to duel on several occasions over the same territory. During the war, there were roughly 100 major battles. The second Battle of Fredericksburg, on May 3-5, 1863, was one of those engagements.
The Union Army at first Fredericksburg several months before in December 1862 necessitated crossing the Rapahannock on pontoons. That loss was still fresh; sobering the Union Army as they prepared for another assault. The 2nd Vermont Regiment, under command of Maj. Gen. Sedgwick, was ordered to again advance upon Fredericksburg. They all knew the route well.
On April 27, 1863, Gen. Hooker’s spring campaign started and focused on another assault across the Rapahannock River west toward Chancellorsville, as well as a smaller feint toward Fredericksburg. Eight days rations were issued, as they marched in a creeping movement towards the river. After waiting by the river’s edge for several days with communication delays, the Sedgwick’s Corps of 23,000 men moved through the night, and crossed the river into the dawn hours of Sunday, May 3. Gen. Howe formed his division into three attacking columns, the second column commanded by Col. Grant contained the 2nd Vermont, 6th Vermont and 26th New Jersey.
The plain of Fredericksburg is encircled by hills rising in staggered terraces behind the town, from the river to an elevation of 130 feet. Therefore, the Confederates occupied the higher ground, and the advancing Union soldiers fought an uphill battle.
The early morning assault on May 3 was successful with little resistance as the 2nd Vermont under Col. Grant quickly advanced a little over a mile from the river, pushing past the railroad cut and continuing to the right of the barns towards Lee’s Hill, defended by the 17th Mississippi.
At this point, the Union assault turned bloody. Pvt. Hiram Bixby, the 29-year-old farmer from Ludlow, who was near Hall in Company I, was hit by a Minié ball that went through his right forearm, then traveled through his chest and right lung, and exited near his spine. Bixby survived; he died in 1898.
Amid the action, Hall was wounded through the mouth, knocking out 11 teeth, and nearly severing his tongue. Henry Hayward was saved by a diary in his left front pocket, William Camp suffered a bullet wound through the right arm, sailing through his chest and exiting his back, William Foster, of Dummerston, was shot through the left hand, then through both of his legs. There were many such stories from the 2nd Vermont, during this advance, which probably took less than five minutes.
Although the artillery pieces at Lee’s Hill were taken, and it was a great victory for the 2nd Vermont, this was the end of the war for Hall. The first man to crest the rebel artillery defenses and earthworks was 2nd Vermont Ephraim Harrington, who, at 6 foot 5 inches tall, planted the flag at the top of the confederate position. After the war, his service in this action earned him the Medal of Honor. Col. Grant, who commanded the 2nd Vermont, was also awarded the Medal of Honor for this intense engagement.
The Battle of Chancellorsville — of which the second Battle of Fredericksburg was a smaller campaign — was the most lopsided engagement of the war, with more than double the number of soldiers for the Union at 130,000 to Lee’s 60,000. Many remember this battle when Lee’s most trusted general, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, was accidentally wounded by his own men on the evening of May 2. Jackson later died of his wounds, and Lee was forever longing for his trusted right-hand man.
Most historians believe that Chancellorsville was Lee’s greatest victory, and the young Vermonter Hall was there to witness it. Unfortunately, the war would drag on for another two years. As we take some time out of our daily life to look back at this date and remember those battles, the focus should be on the men, and their brave duty. Without doubt, Lee could have used Jackson at the Battle of Gettysburg, but without men like Hall, Bixby, Camp, Foster and Harrington of Vermont, the second battle of Fredericksburg could have had an entirely different outcome.
After the war, Hall married Myranda Sanderson in 1869 and had nine children. He lived most all of his life in Plymouth, and only lived the last several years in Ludlow with his daughters, who cared for him. Hall died in 1935 and is buried in Plymouth Notch Cemetery, near the resting place of President Calvin Coolidge. Hall was 95.
Over 34,000 soldiers who lived in Vermont served in the American Civil War.
William Vandall is a published author on the Civil War, and a member of the Social Studies Department at Rutland High School.
