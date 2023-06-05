Photo: 20230606_rhd_walkingvermont
Dan Perritano and daughter, Emma, rest up from a day of walking outside the Hampton Inn in Bennington on Friday. They’re walking the length of Vermont this year as one of their annual walking journeys.

Emma and Dan Perritano are out walking again, this time from one end of Vermont to the other, for fun and to raise some money for a nonprofit.

Dan is Emma’s father. He coaches men’s soccer at Penn State Behrend, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Emma is 24, disabled, and has a love for music and travel.

