CLARENDON — The news in Clarendon this past year was a mixed bag, between a longtime farmstand having to find a new location, a barn collapsing and the select board agreeing to use American Recovery Plan Act funds to purchase a new firetruck.
In August, a barn at Fern Hill Farm collapsed, a result of high winds, killing some 30 cows. Local fire departments and about 100 people, many of them farmers, rushed to help save what animals they could and to help the family move forward. Compounding the difficulties were numerous other service calls firefighters had to handle, plus the winds knocked down trees making reaching the farm a challenge.
Also in August, Russ Janey had to move his farmstand from where it had been for the past 39 years at the junction of routes 103 and 7B. He sold produce there from his Apple Hill Farm, but the property the stand is on came under new ownership, and he couldn’t reach an agreement with the owners. It wasn’t long after that he found a new location in front of Pro Cycle on Route 103.
In September, the select board voted 3-2 to approve $300,000 in ARPA funds toward a new firetruck. Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said the newer vehicle would replace a 1991 tanker truck that was used when bought. The new vehicle will carry 7,000 more gallons of water and carry equipment making it useful for responding to car crashes and nighttime emergencies.
Fans of the environment rejoiced in the early fall when work began to restore a floodplain along the Cold River by Middle Road. The work involved the removal of a berm that prevented the natural flooding of a 10-acre area. The project cost about $95,000 and was mostly covered through a grant.
In May, Clarendon firefighters and others helped rescue a woman who was swept into the river while swimming at Middle Gorge. She was caught in a powerful current and brought about 100 yards downstream, where she climbed into a ledge. She was unable to get out from where she was, necessitating the rescue. No one was reported injured.
