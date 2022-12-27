Photo: 20220730
For 39 years, Russ Janney operated a farm stand on the corner of routes 103 and 7B. On Wednesday, he will say goodbye to this location. In August, Janney was forced to relocate when the property the stand was on came under new ownership and he couldn’t reach an agreement with the owners.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

CLARENDON — The news in Clarendon this past year was a mixed bag, between a longtime farmstand having to find a new location, a barn collapsing and the select board agreeing to use American Recovery Plan Act funds to purchase a new firetruck.

In August, a barn at Fern Hill Farm collapsed, a result of high winds, killing some 30 cows. Local fire departments and about 100 people, many of them farmers, rushed to help save what animals they could and to help the family move forward. Compounding the difficulties were numerous other service calls firefighters had to handle, plus the winds knocked down trees making reaching the farm a challenge.

