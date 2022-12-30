Rutland Town’s biggest story in 2022 was the ongoing situation at the Cortina Inn.
When the pandemic began, the state started housing people who’d otherwise be homeless in hotels using a voucher program normally rolled out only during freezing weather. This was to keep the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading through shelters. In Rutland, the owners of the Cortina Inn in the town, and Quality Inn in the city, housed a few hundred people between them. The problem became that housing that many people with a high level of need in one place led to a spike in police calls.
Cortina Inn had been called Holiday Inn until Dec. 31, 2021.
In March, town police said there had been some improvement between the hotels after the Life Intervention Team was hired to provide social services there, but issues and complaints persisted.
In April, the town began mulling over raising an issue with the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit. Ultimately, it asked the District Environmental Commission to review the permit and have Cortina Inn seek an amendment, claiming the inn was no longer acting as an inn as was permitted but as a homeless shelter. The matter is currently in Environmental Court.
Rutland City Mayor David Allaire also expressed frustration that the Department for Children and Families wasn’t communicating well enough with local officials about Quality Inn.
A public forum was held in June about the hotels, where local business owners expressed frustration over incidents of shoplifting and other matters.
In October, the town reached an agreement with Cortina, whereby the inn would pay the town $75,000 to cover the cost of police services there for the past two years, then $22,500 per month until March 2023. The inn also agreed to install a fence between it and the nearby shopping plaza. According to Rutland Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi, the inn has paid all of this in full, though the Act 250 question remains in court.
Throughout the course of the year, town and Vermont State Police investigated a number of deaths in and near the Cortina. Two occurred around the same time in August. One was a woman in the Cortina Inn; the other a man living in an encampment behind a nearby store. State Police said the man died from a drug overdose, while police haven’t released a cause of death for the woman. A few months later, another man died at the inn. Town police suspected it was due to a drug overdose.
In November, it was reported that the Days Inn, near the Cortina Inn, would also be letting rooms to people using the cold weather voucher program, which annoyed town officials.
The town’s hotel woes weren’t the only news this year, however.
In January, the Vermont State Supreme Court ruled against the town in a lawsuit it had filed against RA Filskov & Sons Inc. in 2018. The town alleged that RA Filskov had negatively impacted the town by burying a manhole cover during a 2016 construction project. The court ruled, essentially, that the town hadn’t shown where any damage was done and had nothing to file a lawsuit over and upheld the lower court’s decision.
In late February, the town rescinded its mask ordinance following a recommendation from Town Health Officer John Paul Faignant, who was also a selectman at the time. The ordinance was passed during the pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. At Town Meeting Day, Faignant would lose his bid for reelection to Kurt Hathaway.
The town also passed articles that would allow a retail cannabis store to open there.
After Town Meeting Day, the select board chose Chioffi for its chairman. This was five months after the board voted to censure him and strip him of his committee assignments following comments he’d made online. The chairwoman had been Mary Ashcroft, who had nominated Selectman Joe Denardo for the position, but he declined. Hathaway tried to nominate Ashcroft, but Town Clerk Kari Clark, who served as chairwoman at the reorganization meeting, said there was already a seconded motion on the floor for Chioffi. Chioffi was then appointed with a 3-2 vote. He had been nominated by Selectwoman Sharon Russell. All told, Chioffi, Russell and Denardo were for Chioffi as chair, while Ashcroft and Hathaway were against.
In June, David Sears became the town’s road commissioner, succeeding Byron Hathaway who’d held the job for 21 years until his retirement in December 2021. Sears had been a project manager for the City of Rutland Department of Public Works. Walter Tripp, who also retired this year after a long service, had served as interim road commissioner between Hathaway and Sears. He was assisted during this period by Jason Bathalon, who served as acting sewer commissioner.
In September, Gardner Stone, of G. Stone Motors in Middlebury, opened Gardner’s Trading Post on Route 7 in what used to be Garvey Nissan. Stone, who was 81 then, said he opened the business out of boredom having passed his other enterprises onto his children.
