Cortina Inn
The Cortina Inn, show here, located in Rutland Town, drew concerns from town officials in 2022.

 Fil photo by RH Alcott

Rutland Town’s biggest story in 2022 was the ongoing situation at the Cortina Inn.

When the pandemic began, the state started housing people who’d otherwise be homeless in hotels using a voucher program normally rolled out only during freezing weather. This was to keep the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading through shelters. In Rutland, the owners of the Cortina Inn in the town, and Quality Inn in the city, housed a few hundred people between them. The problem became that housing that many people with a high level of need in one place led to a spike in police calls.

