MONTPELIER —Hundreds of people packed the halls of the State House on Wednesday afternoon for the first public hearing on H.57, the bill that would recognize “freedom of reproductive choice” as a fundamental right in the state of Vermont. While several dozen people gave verbal testimony, hundreds more filed into the House chambers and overflow space where the proceedings were projected onto large screens.
Shoulder to shoulder, Vermonters sporting buttons that said “Life is Precious” and “All Lives Matter” waited patiently in line beside those in pink pussy hats wearing shirts that said “Pro-Choice and Proud” and “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”
“I unconditionally support the right of women and the ability for them to control their own bodies,” said Burlington resident Birch McGee-Lane, 20, as he stood in line with his friends. “It’s going to be a key in setting a standard if Roe v. Wade gets overturned in the next few months.”
“We need to be patient with one another,” said Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman as he made his way through the crowds. “All we’re doing is codifying current law. I don’t think the fears that some are expressing are based in a reality of the experience we’re having in Vermont right now. … Ultimately, this is … an agency over a woman’s body … it’s her choice, and not mine or anyone else’s. That’s sort of the bottom line for me.”
This bill is in part a response to expected challenges to the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that has, for more than 45 years, protected the right to an abortion.
Moretown resident Philip Lundblad, who moved to Vermont 40 years ago to “be a hippie” said he came to voice his dissent for the bill because he feared the ratifying of the bill would result in a sharp rise in the number of abortions that were performed, and women would come to rely on abortion rather than taking responsibility for their sexual activity.
“I believe the life of the unborn is a life, and I do believe there is no need to have a late-term abortion,” Lundblad said. “This is just going to open the door for people to just abuse the abortion (option) even further.”,
Attendees sang while they waited. They sang “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America The Beautiful,” after which could be heard shouts of “God Bless America!”
“What’s of paramount importance to me is a woman’s right to choose, and to control her reproductive rights,” said Warren resident Stephen Willis, originally of Connecticut. “We have no business interfering with that.”
Women carrying infants and toting toddlers with Pro-Life buttons pinned to their shirts occasionally stopped to breastfeed their children or give them snacks as all waited patiently for more than an hour to enter the chambers.
“Trump 2020” hats floated above the crowds, and overflowing groups were poured into adjacent rooms where the hearing was projected onto large screens.
Finally, at 4:30 p.m., the balcony and the floor of the House Chambers was filled, and for 2 minutes apiece, 56 community members from around the state voiced to the room whether they supported passing H.57 and why.
Chloe White, of the ACLU, spoke in support of the bill, saying that any woman had the right to choose to end her pregnancy, regardless of the opinions of others.
“It’s callous and absurd to think that a person … would choose to pay over $25,000 to have an abortion and that any doctor would perform it,” she said.
Greg Darling called the legislators to return to truth, and warned of the guilt that would rest on their consciences should they enact the bill as they would be responsible for every ended pregnancy going forward, and called the practice “murder.”
“Their blood will be on your hands,” Darling said. “Just say ‘no.’ It is written that those who live by the sword die by the sword … if you think you’re exempt from punishment, pass this bill.”
Dotty Kyle spoke of when she had her abortion, a decision supported by both her parents and the parents of her then-partner, who helped her find a doctor to perform the procedure after hours, and how she eventually married the man and had three children later in life, after she attended college.
“Without access to an abortion, I would have struggled to support family as a teen-aged, single mother,” Kyle said. “Men release over 50 million sperm in a single ejaculation … as a result, we’re bringing way too many people onto this planet.”
Legislators heard from pastors and doctors, mothers and feminists young and old who told stories of their own abortions, their growing families and their faiths, calling the right to choose abortion everything from murder to mercy, for the fetus and for the pregnant woman.
“This law teaches us to continue to devalue our children, and our economic future,” said Pastor Jerry Schuman. “A prophet, one of your own, said ‘imagine there’s no heaven, it’s easy if you try. No hope below us ,above us only sky.’ This bill assumes that … (but) we are made in the image of God, who says every baby is valuable.”
Dr. Samantha Deans, of Winooski, an abortion provider herself, spoke of one of her patients who needed an abortion after intentionally conceiving when she found her child had a terminal diagnosis due to a genetic disorder and would suffer if carried to term and birthed.
Though her insurance would not support her decision to abort, Vermont state law mandated she had every right to pursue one.
“Luckily, she lived in Vermont,” Deans said. “Where a woman’s right to choose is supported. Resources from the community came together to secure funding. She made the compassionate and heartbreaking decision to undergo surgical termination at 21 weeks … I trust women. I trust women to make this decision for themselves and their families.”
Protesters stood outside the entrance to the chamber holding signs that read “If you can’t trust me with choice, how can you trust me with a child?” and “Save the baby humans,” and “Babies’ Lives Matter,” ready to meet legislators as they left.
“There are really folks willing to adopt these children and give them the life they deserve,” said Robert Haverick, of Marshfield. “The bottom line is, abortion stops a beating heart … stand with God, not Planned Parenthood.”
The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Human Services.
