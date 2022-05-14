On Saturday, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund and partners will host a “Bans Off Our Bodies Rally” in support of abortion rights in Montpelier on the State House lawn from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicates the court is poised to end the constitutional right to an abortion but Vermonters will be voting on an amendment in November that could enshrine the right to access for reproductive health care.
According to organizers, the program will focus on the importance of reproductive freedom and the steps Vermont is taking to protect reproductive rights.
Scheduled speakers include Dr. Harry Chen, former Vermont Health Commissioner; the Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, a Unitarian Universalist minister; Kiah Morris, of Rights & Democracy and a former member of the Vermont House of Representatives; Kell Arbor, of the Pride Center of Vermont; and Maroni Minter of Ben & Jerry’s.
Vidhi Salla, host of the international radio show “Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox” will serve as the emcee; and the Kat Wright Trio will perform from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
