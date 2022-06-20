The woman who Rutland City Police say shot a reputed drug dealer in the face last week before fleeing to New Hampshire and breaking into a post office has a long history of trouble with the law.
The Rutland County State's Attorney's Office has charged Courtney Samplatsky, 34, of Fair Haven, with second-degree murder in the death of Sincere M. Johnson. She also faces an aggravated assault charge from an alleged related incident.
She and Michael O'Brien, 36, who is charged as an accessory in the killing, remain in custody in New Hampshire this week where they face separate charges.
Samplatsky has been arrested numerous times in the last 15 years as part of drug and prostitution investigations.
Acting Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Monday it was unclear when the two would be returned to Vermont.
"That process is still playing out in New Hampshire," he said. "The vast majority of people ultimately waive extradition. ... If someone requires us to go through the full process, it does require some legwork."
Police said Samplastsky was linked to the killing of Johnson, 46, a New York City man who had reportedly been selling drugs out of a Baxter Street apartment.
According to affidavits, witnesses described Samplatsky as planning to rob a drug dealer with O'Brien's help, and of later bragging about shooting Johnson in the face multiple times.
Police said they made contact with the duo, who blamed the killing on another local drug dealer and claimed they fled the area because they feared for their lives. New Hampshire police said Samplatsky and O'Brien were arrested in Salisbury, New Hampshire, after crashing a vehicle, fleeing the scene, and then breaking into a post office.
Samplatsky's father, Don Samplatsky, was part of an effort to organize anti-drug efforts in the city in the 2000s. He said he watched his children struggle with addiction and said in 2008 he believed his daughter would be "dead in six months" if she did not get free of her drug habits.
A search of Courtney Samplatsky's court records found 21 arrests in Rutland County alone. The earliest, a driving without a license charge from 2006, indicates there may be additional cases that did not show up in a search because the docket sheet states her license was suspended from a previous drunken driving charge.
In 2013, South Burlington police said they arrested Samplatsky as part of an investigation into prostitution, though the charge was for giving a false name to a police officer. The outcome of that case was not immediately available Monday.
She was arrested in Fair Haven the following year in a prostitution sting. Prostitution arrests are rare in Vermont, and that operation was the only one of its type anyone at the Fair Haven Police Department at the time could recall conducting. The charge was later dropped by the state.
The records show Samplatsky pleading guilty to five drug charges and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge in Rutland County. A charge for possession of Ecstacy in 2010 was dismissed by the court, and a pair of felony forgery charges from 2013 were dismissed by the state.
A trio of charges from 2019 — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault with bodily fluids on a protected professional — are still pending, with the docket sheet not showing any activity since August 2020.
No such records were identified in Rutland County regarding O'Brien, but police have said he is on probation in New York for first-degree reckless endangerment.
