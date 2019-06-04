A Rutland man facing human trafficking charges is asking a judge to consider giving him a chance to be released pending the resolution of his case because it has taken so long for his trial to start.
Roosevelt M. Norris, 50, has been held without bail since he was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on April 23, 2018, on two felony counts of human trafficking in order to facilitate a commercial sex act and one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
A jury is set to be drawn in Norris’ case in August and the trial is set to begin Aug. 22.
Judge Thomas Zonay said the August date was set because Norris was requesting a speedy trial.
Attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represents Norris, said his client had been asking for a speedy trial for some time and in May, a jury was not picked for the case because time ran out when juries were chosen for three other cases instead.
“I felt it appropriate to put the case in front of Your Honor for the purposes of entertaining a motion for bail review to determine whether or not further review on holding (Norris) without bail was an appropriate position at this time. I have to acknowledge that in terms of any flight risk assessment and those types of things essentially, nothing’s really changed, since the hold without, except for the fact that he’s pushed for a speedy trial and was essentially denied that just by the virtue of the (jury) draw not taking place,” he said.
Zonay disagreed, saying the attempt to move forward in May was done in good faith by the court but other jury drawings took longer than expected.
Zonay pointed out that the court was prepared to schedule a July trial but Enzor isn’t available.
Norris told the judge he had heard of other defendants facing life in prison who were free on bail. He said he knew bail was supposed to minimize the risk that a defendant would flee but pointed out he had turned himself in.
“Throughout this whole year, I’ve been able to maintain my apartment here, thinking this is all going to play itself out, the next day, the next week. I had no idea I would be sitting here this long. I maintain my innocence,” he said. “... I’m essentially standing here because of an allegation from people who were just like me, abusing drugs at the time.”
While Norris agreed he’s facing a serious allegation, he said he believed a thorough examination of the evidence would prove him innocent.
Norris is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old high school student who said she was was trading sex for drugs.
On March 7, 2018, the student told investigators that she and another girl, also 17, became involved with Norris as a way to get cocaine, according to court records.
The student described a night where a man, who police believe was Norris, was snorting cocaine off of her nude body.
“With each new request, (the student) thought that she had already let (Norris) do so much that she may as well let him continue,” the affidavit said.
The other girl told police that on one occasion Norris threatened to “put his hands on her” if she refused to exchange sex for money or drugs.
“(The girl) said she had wanted to kill herself after what Norris had done to her,” the affidavit said.
On Monday, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said there had already been a hearing to determine Norris should be held without bail. With no changes to the circumstances, Raleigh said the state saw no reason to change the conditions.
Zonay said he wanted to consider the issue and said he would release a written decision later.
