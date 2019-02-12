The Vermont branch of the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont are calling for a “broader inquiry” into Bennington officials, after Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan told reporters last week that the Bennington Police Department failed to disclose relevant information during an investigation of threats and harassment against Kiah Morris and her family.
Donovan said he had spoken with Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd on Monday.
“It’s my opinion that an outside law-enforcement expert is needed to review Bennington Police Department’s policies and procedures to ensure that best practices in policing are being followed. This action step will promote and maintain the public trust in the Bennington Police Department. I urge the town of Bennington to do this,” he said Monday.
Asked if his office could order that review, Donovan said, “I think I’m going to wait to hear back from the town of Bennington.”
He said he had not suggested a time frame to Hurd, but said he believed “the sooner, the better.”
Tabitha Pohl-Moore, Vermont director of the NAACP and president of the Rutland-area branch, said she hoped there would be a requirement that Bennington allow an oversight investigation.
“Kiah knew, and we knew all along that Mr. Misch and potentially associates were potentially dangerous to her, that they were already doing something that would not be tolerated if Kiah Morris had been a white woman. We know that for sure. The reason that we’re calling for accountability is because to this point, there has been none,” she said.
Morris is not quoted in the release, but Pohl-Moore said Morris was in support of the NAACP and ACLU’s call for oversight of the Bennington police and the town’s justice system.
Pohl-Moore said she believed police in Bennington didn’t take the threats seriously and hid information.
“Things that could potentially put Ms. Morris in further danger, people are going to ask, ‘Well, Attorney General Donovan, would your findings have been different if you had this information prior?’” she said.
Morris was the second black woman elected to serve in the Vermont House of Representatives. Last year, she ended her campaign for re-election because of ongoing harassment.
Bennington resident Max B. Misch, 36, who described himself as a “troll” who thought it was fun to send Morris racially-hateful messages, was arraigned last week in Bennington criminal court on two misdemeanor counts for allegedly possessing large-capacity magazines in violation of a Vermont gun law passed last year.
Misch bought the magazines in New Hampshire, where the sale would not be illegal, and allegedly brought them back to Vermont. Police said they were found in his home when a search warrant was executed last week.
Hurd released a statement on the town’s behalf.
“The town of Bennington and its police department remain steadfast in our commitment to the pursuit of racial justice and fair treatment under the law in all aspects of our service to the community,” he said by email.
Hurd said the Bennington Police Department cooperated fully in Donovan’s investigation and turned over all requested information concerning the complaints from Morris and her husband, James Lawton.
The Bennington police “worked closely” with the Vermont State Police in its weapons-related investigation of Misch, he said.
“The apparent misunderstanding relates to information that was contained in a statewide database equally accessible to the Vermont State Police when it took over the investigation, and to the Attorney General through the state police,” the statement said.
Speaking to reporters after Misch’s arraignment last week, Donovan said the Bennington police knew Misch had bought large-capacity magazines in October. He said his office should have been told about that purchase.
The charges brought against Misch were based on magazines purchased in December.
The press release from the NAACP and ACLU accuses law-enforcement in Bennington of being a system of “dysfunction” when it comes to racial justice issues.
James Lyall, executive director of the ACLU, said it was concerning to hear the Bennington police may not have provided all the information to Donovan’s office.
“It’s especially bad in this context of concerns that the Bennington PD didn’t respond appropriately to the threats that Kiah Morris and her family were facing, which (Donovan) referred to as a ‘breakdown’ in Bennington. The context also includes a broader track record of racial bias and discrimination not just in the Bennington PD but in the criminal justice system in Bennington,” he said.
Lyall said the ACLU of Vermont has a pending racial profiling lawsuit against Bennington police, based in part on police stop data showing Bennington PD has some of the worst racial disparities in the state.
“Nonetheless, Chief (Paul) Doucette has repeatedly denied that bias exists in his department,” the release said.
Members of the NAACP and staff at the ACLU called for non-specified “state officials” to look into the Morris case, including whether any other relevant information or evidence was improperly withheld and by whom.
The statement criticized Donovan, saying his “conclusions and public statements in this case have focused on the conduct of private citizens, ignoring the actions and inactions of Bennington officials.”
