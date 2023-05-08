The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is calling on the state government to continue to pay to put otherwise homeless people up in hotels and motels until suitable housing options for them can be found.
The statement was aimed at the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
When the pandemic began, the state paid for people experiencing homelessness to be placed in hotel rooms, so as not to spread the virus through shelters. The program, known as the Transitional Housing Program, was extended a few times, its funding sources changed, and on March 31 it officially ended. But then, the Budget Adjustment Act allocated another $18.8 million to the Department for Children and Families for the General Assistance Emergency Housing program, which also had its eligibility requirements expanded, effectively extending the practice of putting folks up in hotels.
Funding for that expanded eligibility, however, ends May 31 or June 30, depending on the eligibility category one is in.
“The ACLU and our statewide members, supporters, and community partners are deeply concerned by reports that state leaders may allow Vermont’s emergency housing program to lapse before establishing adequate alternatives,” stated James Lyall, executive director of ACLU of Vermont on Monday. “This would eliminate housing for thousands of people of all ages in the midst of an historic housing crisis and put them at imminent risk of harm.”
Many housing advocates have said through several media publications that they worry about what will happen when these programs come to an end.
“Such an outcome would betray those who are relying on this program as a means of shelter, and it would betray our shared values of compassionate, responsive government and strong, supportive communities,” stated Lyall. “It is clear that the motel voucher program is a stopgap measure and that better alternatives are needed. It is also clear that until we establish those alternatives, our government leaders have an ethical obligation and a moral responsibility to prevent tremendous harm to so many members of our community.”
The program paying for the hotel stays isn’t new, though historically it’s been for people during the winter months who can’t find other shelter.
“The emergency housing program is not ending, it’s going back to pre-pandemic eligibility,” stated Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the governor. “As you know, the expansion was in response to the pandemic and was federally funded. That funding has ended. The emergency hotel program is not the right approach to solving homelessness and is not a long term solution. It doesn’t provide the wrap around services or oversight needed to keep people safe, and there have been public safety concerns associated with it.”
He stated that Scott believes the focus should be on long-term solutions.
“In the meantime, (Agency of Human Services) has been working to find alternative solutions for those exiting the program, including rentals, shelters, recovery housing and more,” stated Maulucci.
Lyall said Monday that he’s spoken to several legislators who say they share the ACLU, and housing advocate, concerns about funding for the expanded program running out, and he’s hopeful something can be done.
On Friday, VTDigger reported that a group of about six Democratic and progressive members of the House planned to uphold a gubernatorial veto of the budget if funding for the expanded emergency housing program wasn’t included.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
Or here is an alternative…. Get a job and pay your rent/mortgage like the rest of us. 🙄
