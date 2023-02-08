RUTLAND TOWN — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking Rutland Town to draft a better policy with regard to no-trespassing orders on public property.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont sent the letter to the town on Wednesday.
Hillary Rich, staff attorney for the ACLU, signed the letter. She said that during the summer her organization sent public records requests to the town looking for its policy regarding no-trespassing orders for town-owned land, and copies of no-trespassing orders issued since 2017.
Rich said she was informed that the town doesn’t have a policy and only keeps no-trespassing records while the orders are active, which is typically for two years, so the ACLU only has orders issued between 2020 and 2022.
According to the ACLU news release accompanying the letter, the group is aware of 10 no-trespassing orders issued by town police.
“The notices have barred people from Northwood Park, the entrance to Green Mountain Plaza, Town Hall, and recreation facilities and fields,” reads the release. “Police served six of those notices at the express request or prompting of Selectboard members.”
Rich said she spoke to some of the people who’d had no-trespassing orders issued against them by the town. Many don’t include a reason for why they were given, according to her.
“A lot of these folks just received a piece of paper that doesn’t actually say why the notice is being issued in the first place,” she said. “It’s really difficult for someone looking at the records to be able to tell why they’re being issued, but it also could be impossible for the recipient themselves to understand why they’re receiving this notice, especially because there’s no policy and there’s no procedure for someone who gets one of these notices to actually challenge it.”
She said that after the ACLU asked about there being a policy for no-trespassing orders the town did adopt a model policy supplied by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Rich said this policy is more geared toward private property, not public property, and is constitutionally deficient.
Rich said the ACLU wants to see the town adopt a policy that allows for more due process, namely by giving the recipient of a no-trespassing order the chance to appeal it.
“The way these notices work is, they’re issued pursuant to criminal statutes and the idea is if you then violate the notice, and you’re arrested for violating the notice, that starts up a court procedure,” she said. “But if you’re just given a notice, and you don’t want to risk potential arrest, the town doesn’t have any procedure for how you can take this to some kind of decision-maker and tell your side of the story and ask that it be lifted.”
In addition to an appeals process, a good policy would include criteria for a no-trespassing order to be issued and would require an explanation be given as to why it was issued, she said.
“As you may know, the ACLU-VT recently filed a lawsuit against the City of Newport, attached, for issuing a trespass notice encompassing public parks and city property without an explanation or an opportunity to be heard,” reads the ACLU letter to the town. “Likewise, we filed an amicus brief earlier this month in support of a Montpelier resident no-trespassed and forcibly removed from a city council meeting without due process.”
The letter also notes the ACLU has prevailed in cases filed against the Addison Rutland Supervisory Union and the City of Burlington, over no-trespassing orders it believes were made improperly.
“Litigation is really never our goal,” said Rich. “We would always hope that these kinds of issues that relate to town policy can be resolved without recourse to the court. I think a lot of towns are just genuinely not aware that their policies are insufficient, and so we would hope this letter is taken in the spirit in which it is offered, as an invitation to make improvements.”
She said the City of Burlington has a good policy for no-trespassing orders.
In January 2022, the Rutland Herald reported that the town issued a no-trespassing order against former town clerk and treasurer Kirsten Hathaway following a verbal dispute between her and the newly elected town Clerk and Treasurer Kari Clark at the Town Office. The order was for the Town Hall property. Hathaway told the Herald that the argument stemmed from some difficulty between Clark and one of her in-law relatives. She claimed Clark lashed out at her, and the exchange became heated. Clark told the Herald that Hathaway had been harassing her since the time of the election and her behavior in the office that day was of a bullying and threatening nature and wouldn’t be tolerated.
Hathaway was still allowed on town property but had to notify police before she went to the Town Hall.
“First of all, I don’t think the little, old town of Rutland should be emulating Burlington in any way, shape or manner,” said Select Board Chair Don Chioffi on Wednesday. “I couldn’t care less what Burlington has adopted for their ACLU policy.”
Chioffi, who was sent the ACLU’s letter by the Herald, said that he believes its concerns could be addressed by adding one or two sentences to the town’s current policy, which was created with the help of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He added that through the course of his entire experience with the town, which goes back to the 1970s, he’s never seen the town abuse no-trespassing orders.
He said he doesn’t believe the ACLU or anyone else would prevail in a court case where a no-trespassing order was issued against someone the town believed posed a threat to town employees.
“As far as I’m concerned, the appeal process is there. It’s not formalized, but it’s there because we’ve had people that have protested it and they’ve contacted the town administrator and said, ‘Well, I don’t agree with it,’ and they’ve been given a reason why and so forth,” he said. “It’s the same as our social media policy. We’ve made our (town) administrator the administrator of our social media pages, and he has a right to ban anybody from our social media accounts if they’re either threatening or libelous, or they’re making harassing comments or whatever.”
He said the town’s attorney is on vacation, and this would be something he’d want to have reviewed by the attorney.
