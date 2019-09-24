MONTPELIER — An after-school “active shooter” drill at Union Elementary School this week has raised concerns among several parents.
Social media posts complained about the terms “intruder” and “active shooter” being broadcast over the school’s public address system during the drill, alarming some students. However, one post credited school staff for taking the necessary precautions to protect students by holding drills.
School administrators said the Monday drill took place after school to train faculty and staff in the Part 2 after-school program. However, they acknowledged some students could still hear the public address system announcements outside on the playground during the drill. The drill involved the participation of outgoing Montpelier Police Department School Resource Officer, Cpl. Matthew Knisely, and his successor, Officer Diane Mathews.
Parents posted concerns on the Friends of Montpelier Schools website.
“I understand that during after school program at UES (Monday), the faculty and staff had an active shooter intruder drill, including using those terms ‘intruder’ and ‘active shooter,’” wrote Meghan McGeary. “The kids were moved to the playground, but the drill was carried out over the loudspeaker, meaning all the kids heard.
“This drill was not designed for or intended for children,” she continued. “First, some were alarmed, and then started playing active shooter/intruder on the playground. It sounds like everyone did what they could to reassure the kids.
“But this is far from ideal for it to have happened in the first place. And my 6-year-old had a lot to say about it ...” she added.
Sarah Adelman was more supportive of the school for being proactive in preparing for the possibility of a real threat.
“In terms of the idea of having active shooter drill during the after-school program, I actually think that’s very important,” she said. “This type of situation could happen at any time of day and it important that students/staff who are in the building are prepared.
After a Times Argus reporter reached out to parents who posted concerns on social media, the posts were immediately taken down; none of the parents responded for further comment.
Knisely said the exercise was part of a standard drill know as ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate). He said the drill deliberately uses the appropriate words to describe the threat to avoid confusion.
“The trend, nationwide, is going to plain English, instead of code words,” Knisely said. “We don’t want, in crisis, anyone trying to figure out what a code word means before reacting to something. As we say, ‘practice like we play,’ when we do these drills, to communicate what we would be reacting to.”
Knisely said it was not possible to do the UES drill without students present like drills at other schools.
“It was certainly not intended for them to be part of the drill, which is why they were put outside. We don’t want it to be part of their daily thought. We want kids to be engaged in learning and feel safe,” he added.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said the exercise was part of a “mandatory” training require by the state for all four schools in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools District.
“It happened be an active shooter drill,” Bonesteel said, adding that the drill at other schools were done during in-service days when students were not present, but was not possible to do at UES. “Kids were brought out, proactively, so they weren’t in the building,” she said.
Bonesteel said UES Principal Ryan Heraty went out to the playground reassure students, and sent a brief email to parents to explain what happened.
In the email, Heraty explained the circumstances of the exercise, told parents that he went outside to reassure students, and said the students “seemed happy and unconcerned.”
“Please know we are doing our best to stay in compliance with our safety training while minimizing the impact on students. This is a tricky balance, but we are always trying to do what is best for kids,” his e-mail added.
The concern about school safety and the mandatory ALICE safety drill followed the averted threat of a mass shooting by former student Jack Sawyer at Fair Haven High School last year.
The Montpelier school district has also had two “lock in-lock out” actions — where no one is allowed in or out of school buildings — following the shooting death of former student Nathan Giffin at Montpelier High School last year after he allegedly robbed a credit union across the street and fled onto school grounds; and during a false alarm of a person reportedly carrying a long gun into the a state office building on State Street last month.
