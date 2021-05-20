BARRE — An activist has been charged with criminal contempt for not disclosing their sources of information related to the disappearance of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie.
Lee Morrigan, 36, of Burlington, was in Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday for a hearing on the contempt of court charge. Morrigan uses they/them pronouns.
They have been an outspoken critic of the investigation by Barre City police into the disappearance of Jean-Marie, a 38-year-old Black man who was last seen at The Hollow Inn in April 2020. Supporters of Jean-Marie have said they believe more hasn't been done to find him because of the color of his skin and his lower economic status. Police have denied race having any impact on the investigation. Police have said they don't have much to go on because Jean-Marie wasn't reported missing until over 60 hours after he was last seen, he left behind much of his personal belongings and those that know what happened to him aren't coming forward.
Police Chief Tim Bombardier held a news conference at the inn on the one-year anniversary of Jean-Marie's disappearance to bring more awareness to the case in the hope that anyone who knows what happened to Jean-Marie will provide information. Morrigan was at the conference and questioned the chief about surveillance footage from the inn. Bombardier wouldn't confirm or deny the existence of the footage, but Morrigan said they have sources confirming it exists.
An article in Seven Days last month exposed some deficiencies in the investigation, specifically that investigators had not gone door-to-door asking neighbors of the inn what they had seen the day Jean-Marie disappeared. Morrigan was quoted in that article saying police “can't even do the (expletive) bare minimum.”
The day the story was published, Morrigan said two Barre detectives showed up at their door, asking them for the names of the sources who told them about the surveillance footage. Morrigan video-recorded the encounter and posted it on Facebook. In the video, Morrigan told the detectives, who said they were unaware of the article, that it seemed like the detectives were there to intimidate Morrigan. They told the detectives they would talk with investigators with a lawyer present and through more official means, not on their doorstep.
A subpoena was issued and Morrigan was called into court for an inquest hearing earlier this month, which is a confidential court process involving an active investigation. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault compelled Morrigan at the hearing to reveal the two sources who told them about the footage and Morrigan again refused. Morrigan said they have never seen the footage and police are supposed to have it so they don't understand why Thibault is so determined to find out their sources. Thibault had said investigators want to know if there are sources of information out there that they don't know about.
Morrigan said they won't say who the sources are because they believe the sources will face retaliation from police.
Morrigan consulted with an attorney, Avi Springer, and continued to refuse to name the sources so Thibault asked Judge Mary Morrissey to hold Morrigan in contempt of court. Morrigan cares for a partner with a disability so Thibault held off on filing the charge immediately at that hearing and allowed Morrigan to appear in court Thursday instead.
Morrigan said in an interview Thursday afternoon they appreciated the gesture from Thibault, but they believe they are being punished by him for their advocacy.
Thibault is seeking a sentence of one to two days to serve for Morrigan and a $500 fine.
He said at Thursday's hearing the charge isn't about Morrigan's criticism. He said he charged Morrigan to uphold the process.
“If this witness is allowed to persist in refusal and have no consequence, the state is doubtful that other witnesses are going to believe in that process or will also go with the same route and refusing to answer questions or feel there is no repercussion for unlawful candor before the court,” he said.
There's no legal reason for Morrigan not to tell the court and the state's attorney who the sources are and they know what they are doing is illegal and could end up with them behind bars. It does appear Morrigan will face some punishment because Judge Morrissey said at the hearing some sanction is needed. The case is expected to be taken up again on June 24 where the judge could hand down a sentence.
Morrigan said they want to take the matter to trial because gathering information in secret, like at an inquest hearing, is part of the problem with the way this case has been handled and why more isn't known about it. They said they would continue to raise awareness about Jean-Marie and are reaching out to legislators and police commissions across the state to inform them of the case.
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance or his location is asked to call Barre City police at 802-476-6613. A reward has been offered for information leading to the location of Jean-Marie and those responsible for his disappearance.
