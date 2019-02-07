Actor Sam Lloyd Jr., a native Vermonter, television actor and musician, has been diagnosed with cancer and friends have have set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help him financially.
The funding page, which has a goal of $100,000, was created by Tim Hobart, a writer and producer for “Scrubs.” Lloyd had a regular role on “Scrubs” as hapless lawyer Ted Buckland.
The narrative on the GoFundMe page said Lloyd and his wife, Vanessa, had recently had their first child, a son named Weston.
Lloyd and his father, Samuel Lloyd Sr., had strong connections to Weston. Sam Lloyd Jr. was born in Weston, and he and his father have both appeared in productions at the Weston Playhouse. According to Samuel Lloyd Sr.’s obituary, he appeared in more than 1,000 productions at the Weston theater.
The page said Lloyd began to experience headaches and weight loss last month.
“He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as father and the weight loss seemed as if it could easily be the result of a busy schedule — Sam had spent the better part of 2018 going back and forth to Vermont to care for his ailing mother, Marianna. He helped her make the move to assisted living and he cleaned out the family home of (more than) 50 years,” the page said.
On Jan. 17, Lloyd went to see a doctor as the headaches had continued and grown stronger. A computerized tomography, or CT, scan showed a mass on Lloyd’s brain. “Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine and jaw,” the page said.
The page said Lloyd and his wife “have been incredibly strong and positive.” However, his illness is expected to keep Sam and Vanessa Lloyd busy so the fundraising campaign was created to help with expenses “so our dear Sammy can use the time ahead to get healthy, spend time with his wife, his new son and his wonderful friends.”
The page also tells a story that demonstrates Lloyd’s Vermont roots.
“Just hours after being diagnosed, Sam was cheering on his beloved New England Patriots in his hospital room. When the nurse asked him to ‘cheer quieter,’ Sam politely nodded. When the nurse left the room, Sam turned to Vanessa and his friends and said, ‘What are they gonna do? Kill me?,’ the page said.
Steve Stettler, who recently retired as Weston’s producing artistic director, said he knew Lloyd had played some small roles at the Weston Playhouse before going to college in Syracuse, New York.
“I don’t honestly remember what or in what because that was too long ago,” Stettler said with a laugh.
Stettler said when he and his partners took over the theater in 1988, one of the first actors they reached out to was Lloyd. He said Lloyd was “brilliant” in the lead role of a comedy, “The Nerd.”
While Lloyd spent much of his career working in Hollywood on television, he came back regularly to Vermont to appear at Weston where he was known for “versatility,” Stettler said. He appeared in Weston in productions of “Mamma Mia” and “Guys & Dolls.” “He also always was a big hit in our after-hours cabaret because of his comedy and musical talents, and his ability to create unique, memorable and kind of wacky characters,” Stettler said.
In June 2013, Lloyd and his Beatles cover band, The Butties, played a 30th anniversary concert at Magic Mountain in Londonderry.
He starred in a one-man show, “Fully Committed,” at the Weston Playhouse in 2009.
The son of Samuel Lloyd Sr., who had been a Weston Playhouse regular and a Vermont legislator, Sam Lloyd Jr. was a guest star on “Seinfeld,” “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing” and “Bones” and appeared regularly on “Scrubs.”
His uncle, Christoper Lloyd, is famous for his appearance on the TV show “Taxi” and the “Back to the Future” movies.
As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe campaign, at bit.ly/0207FundSam, had raised about $91,500.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.