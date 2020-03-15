BURLINGTON — Three more Vermont cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19, all three involving visitors to the state, were announced by state health officials on Sunday afternoon.
To date, the state health department's lab has reported four positive cases among Vermonters, and four cases among non-Vermonters.
These Vermont lab results are now considered confirmed, officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday informed states that they no longer need to refer to positive results as “presumptive positive,” and to consider such results as confirmed.
State officials confirmed that a male resident of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, in his 70s is receiving treatment at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. A male in his 50s from Suffolk County, Massachusetts is self-isolating at his Windsor County, Vermont home. The third case is a female resident of Kings County, New York, in her 20s. She is self-isolating at her family home in Chittenden County.
Vermont health officials have informed the public health agencies in Massachusetts and New York, the announcement stated. The Health Department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patients’ travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients. They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.
Go to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19, including from the CDC.
