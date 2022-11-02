Mountain Girl Cannabis may not be the only game in town for long.
Two more businesses have received zoning permits for retail marijuana sales in Rutland, but city officials say they have yet to receive licensing applications from the state for either of them.
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said Sharp Family Farms recently was granted a zoning permit for a store at 180 South Main St., the site most recently operated by Vermont Butcher Shop.
Earlier this year, Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges said a company named Somewhere on the Mountain received a permit for renovations in the former Howlin’ Mouse Record Store location at 158 North Main St. for interior renovations in preparation for a cannabis shop.
Unlike with liquor licenses, where an applicant goes first to the municipality that forwards a recommendation to the state, would-be cannabis shops apply first to the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, which then sends applications to municipalities that have formed local cannabis control commissions for comment.
Mountain Girl, which opened Oct. 1, was one of the first two licenses issued in the state and did not come to the city for review because, according to Doenges, the state was never informed that Rutland had created a commission.
Doenges said on Wednesday he believes that had been rectified but that the city had not received any more applications from the state.
Contact information for Somewhere on the Mountain was not readily available on Wednesday.
Dove Sharp of Sharp Family Farms said they hope to open the South Main Street location in January under the name “The Gas Station” — an homage to its earlier existence as a Texaco station — though her timeline was “fluid,” owing to the uncertainties of the licensing process.
Sharp said she moved to Vermont at age 18 but that as legalization took hold, she went to Colorado to work and learn about the legal marijuana industry.
“The second that I saw shops were getting rolling, I moved back as quick as I could,” she said.
Sharp said the lines outside Mountain Girl Cannabis on its opening day were a strong indicator about the strength of the local market.
“You always hope, but until you see it — it was really encouraging to see,” she said. “I think it’s bold and brave that they were one of the first stores in the state.”
Sharp said she hopes the relationship between the cannabis shops in Rutland will be one of collaboration rather than competition.
“A rising tide will float all ships,” she said.
The Cannabis Control Board website listed 17 retail licenses as of Wednesday morning, but still only one in Rutland County.
