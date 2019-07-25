An advocacy group for Vermonters with disabilities filed a lawsuit in June about conditions at the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, the state’s only juvenile detention facility.
Lawyers for Disability Rights Vermont argued in federal court in Rutland on Monday that the judge should order a number of changes while the lawsuit is still underway because children at Woodside “are suffering immediate and irreparable harm.”
The changes requested included that staff at Woodside stop using current use of force techniques, reduce the number of residents placed in isolation and change staffing patterns so that staff members work no more than eight-hour shifts.
However, the state said that DRVT is requesting unreasonable action without sufficient evidence. The state argued in court filings that the proposed changes “would seriously impair staff’s ability to maintain safety and security for other residents and themselves.”
Judge Geoffrey Crawford ruled that he would take the arguments under advisement, but did not order any changes be made.
The motion was filed as part of a lawsuit Disability Rights Vermont is bringing against the Department for Children and Families, which oversees Woodside. It houses juveniles ages 10 to 17 who are in DCF custody, have delinquency charges or adjudications, require significant treatment intervention, and/or exhibit harmful behavior toward themselves or others.
Lawyers at DRVT have argued the children at Woodside have disabilities and therefore fall within the purview of their advocacy work.
“We think that all kids there have some level of disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the state has not conceded that point,” said A.J. Ruben, DRVT’s supervising attorney.
As Ruben explained, the Americans with Disabilities Act defines disability a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.
DRVT alleges that staff at Woodside use unnecessary force to restrain residents, that their seclusion and isolation practices harm residents’ mental health and that the facility does not provide adequate access to medical and psychiatric care.
DRVT’s complaint details examples of excessive use of force, including one case where the prosecution says staff restrained a juvenile with “a knee to her back and dragging her on the floor by her feet, which caused friction burns.”
According to the complaint, the facility lacks an adequate grievance system for residents. Also, the complaint says staff are overworked, which affects their treatment of residents.
Lawyers at DRVT argue that DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz and Woodside Director Jay Simons, both named as defendants, have known about these problems and have not taken adequate steps to respond to them. Specifically, the prosecution cited findings from DCF’s Residential Licensing and Special Investigations Unit, which were published in October.
According to the complaint, the RLSI Unit identified instances of unnecessary use of restraints, unnecessary uses of seclusion and isolation and subjecting children to inhumane and degrading conditions, among other state regulation violations.
The state said that lawyers at DRVT have misrepresented the conditions at the facility.
“Basically, they’re looking through a keyhole, they have limited information and they are looking at some extreme cases regarding incidents at Woodside,” said David McLean, the assistant attorney general of Vermont and a lawyer on this case.
However, McLean said that staff at DCF and Woodside have been working for months to address complaints raised in the past. He said the state has been working with different groups, including DRVT, to address the concerns raised in the October report.
“There is a process that began toward the end of last year where DCF had been working with stakeholders and seeking out advice from experts in the field, and actually engaged a consultant to come in and review Woodside’s operations as a whole,” he said.
The consultant DCF hired was the Council of Juvenile Correctional Administrators (CJCA), which published a report July 11 and recommended a new use of force model at Woodside and some amendments to Woodside’s seclusion policy.
McLean said the recommendations from this report are being implemented, and that the new use of force model will take four to five months to institute.
DCF will also continue to work with interest groups to improve their practice, according to Luciana DiRuocco, DCF’s public information officer.
“We have been working in a collaborative process with DRVT and the Defender General’s office since before this lawsuit,” she said. “Due to this, we were surprised by this lawsuit, however we continue to work collaboratively on policy reform and other enhancements to Woodside. This includes consulting with an expert to assess de-escalation, restraint and seclusion practices.”
Karen Shea, the former deputy commissioner of DCF, who now holds a new role at the department, wrote in an affidavit that the state has done its job to address issues at Woodside.
“Throughout this process, DCF has actively engaged experts in assessing the need for change and implementation of specific improvements,” Shea said. “In my opinion. DRVT would prefer to substitute its own judgment for that of the experts that DCF has consulted.”
According to Ruben, the judge said in court Monday that he was likely to order another hearing in six weeks to hear testimony about the updated status of Woodside’s programs. Ruben explained that the ideal outcome for DRVT would be meaningful policy changes at Woodside, which would improve quality of life for the residents.
“We want them to stop using the current use of force system, to increase the amount of mental health treatments that are there and to decrease the amount of isolation and seclusion that occurs,” he said.
