BARRE TOWN — An advocate for victims of domestic violence says more than half of the homicides in the state have a domestic violence component, much like the apparent murder-suicide reported in Barre Town Monday.
According to police, Jeffrey Strock, 58, of Brookfield, shot and killed Julie Fandino, 51, outside of her home on Websterville Road Monday. Police said Strock, a part-time Berlin police officer who was on duty at the time, then killed himself. Strock and Fandino had been in a relationship in the past and police believe Strock was trying to resume the relationship prior to the shooting.
Though the incident in Barre Town has shocked the community, such an act of domestic violence is not uncommon in central Vermont in recent years.
In 2017, Randall Gebo killed Cindy Cook. Cook’s body was later found in Middlesex with her hands and feet bound. Gebo, 63, was sentenced to 17½ years to serve in June 2019 for the killing.
In 2018, Luke Lacroix shot and killed Courtney Gaboriault in Barre before turning the gun on himself.
Gebo and Lacroix had been in a relationship at one point with their victims.
Sarah Robinson is the deputy director of the Vermont Network, a domestic and sexual violence coalition in the state. Robinson said she couldn’t talk about the Barre Town shooting specifically, but generally more than half of the homicides in Vermont are domestic violence related.
“And research generally indicates domestic violence homicide is not an impulsive or random act,” she said. “In most cases it is preceded by a pattern of abusive, controlling behavior.”
Robinson said this pattern indicates there could be opportunities for intervention and support for victims.
She said many other states do not have such a high percentage of homicides linked to domestic violence.
“And in fact there have been national reports that in recent years have ranked Vermont’s per capita rate of domestic violence homicide as very high when compared to much larger states,” Robinson said.
She attributes this to the fact that domestic violence is still a hidden problem in Vermont and the majority of such killings are done with a gun, a quite deadly weapon. Robinson said domestic violence is still seen as a private problem in the state and the culture here does not always support what a healthy relationship might look like.
“So it can be very difficult for victims to access support when they need it,” she said.
The issue gets worse when there is a police officer involved.
Robinson said when the abuser is a member of law enforcement, victims are often threatened that reporting the abuse will not be taken seriously. She said the officer will also use their position of authority to discredit the victim.
She said victims already struggle with reporting the abuse they’ve suffered to law enforcement, with most never reporting.
“Victims make really careful and difficult decisions about accessing support and reporting domestic violence. It’s no secret, it has been well established in the scientific literature, that the year after a victim leaves an abusive relationship is the riskiest year for them, in terms of the potential for violence,” she said.
Police said Fandino moved out of Strock’s home in December.
Robinson said victims have to weigh the risk to themselves and their family members when reporting domestic violence. She said victims can also be discouraged from reporting the abuse they have suffered because they may have tried to do so and it did not go well or they weren’t heard.
“We have a lot of work to do to continue to provide supports to victims so that they feel that their needs are met when they reach out for help,” she said.
Robinson encouraged any victim or anyone who knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence to call the state’s domestic violence hotline at 1-800-228-7395. She said the hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there are advocates available to listen and provide support and resources to those in need.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.