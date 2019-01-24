MONTPELIER — Advocates for migrants, people of color and other marginalized groups say the state’s fair and impartial policing policy hasn’t gone far enough.
The Vermont House Judiciary Committee held a hearing at the State House on Thursday at which representatives from law enforcement, the Vermont attorney general’s office and other stakeholders testified.
Lt. Gary Scott, director of fair and impartial policing for the Vermont State Police, said State Police are actively recruiting outside the state in the hopes of diversifying their ranks. Scott said troopers also take part in implicit bias training as part of the police academy and after they graduate.
Scott said those looking to make a complaint about a trooper can send State Police a message on social media such as Twitter or Facebook, via email or at the State Police website. Depending on the complaint, he said, a note could be made on the trooper’s record or an internal investigation could be started.
State Police Maj. Ingrid Jonas was asked what State Police are doing to reduce the fear marginalized groups have when calling police to report an emergency. Jonas said for a vehicle stop, for example, troopers are emphasized to tell the driver immediately why they were pulled over instead of leaving the driver guessing.
For those who may be in the country illegally, she said, there are very few situations where it would ever be relevant to ask someone his or her citizenship status.
“I can’t see where that would ever be relevant,” Jonas said. “We actually don’t have any statistics around how many victims or witnesses of a crime we engage with, or even suspects of crime, in terms of their (citizenship) status.”
She said there have been times where someone gets arrested and in the process of identifying them their citizenship status does come up, but that’s not a motivating factor for police.
“We’re not in the role of enforcing federal immigration laws. That’s not our function,” she said.
Two migrant workers also testified at Thursday’s hearing.
José Luis Cordova Herrera works on a dairy farm and has been in Vermont for more than 2 years. Herrera, speaking through an interpreter, told the committee he came to the United States because he wanted to be able to provide for his children.
“I’m here because I believe Vermont police should not collaborate with immigration agents. I’ve had the unfortunate experience of having family members go through this. They were stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in 2017. And the reason they were stopped was because of a problem with the license plate. If that were the case, an appropriate response would be to give them a ticket or warning and send them on their way,” he said.
Herrera said immigration officials were notified, but there was no reason for it. He said a video recording of the stop shows a sheriff’s deputy realizing the family is from Mexico and then contacting immigration authorities and forwarding the family’s information to them.
“Because of discrimination from the sheriff in this instance, my brother and nephew were detained for 6 months and then deported,” he said.
Another farm worker named Olga didn’t give her last name. She — also speaking through an interpreter — talked about how afraid she is to leave her home to go to the store. She said if she has to leave her young child at home and gets picked up by immigration authorities, she could be deported and her daughter wouldn’t know what happened. She said her daughter has asthma attacks late at night so she’s also afraid to call 911 when her daughter is having an attack because she doesn’t want to be deported.
“What we are asking for is to be treated equally, as anybody else,” she said.
Lia Ernst, a staff attorney with the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said Thursday’s testimony has shown the state has not done enough to protect the safety and security of its immigrant communities. Ernst said other states around the country have done much more, including Nevada where the Department of Motor Vehicles is prohibited from sharing any information regarding immigration status, citizenship or nationality. She said Washington, D.C., has a similar law.
“Unlike these states, Vermont has been dragging its feet,” she said.
Ernst said immigrants who witness or are the victim of a crime are more likely to come forward if they are not in fear or distrust law enforcement.
The policy was supposed to come with $40,000 that was to be used to hire a training coordinator to help train law enforcement on fair and impartial policing, but for reasons that weren’t disclosed, the money wasn’t allocated. Officials said Thursday that money will be allocated this year.
