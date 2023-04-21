MONTPELIER — The Affordable Heat Act passed its third reading in the House on Friday and will now go back to the Senate. Many expect Republican Gov. Phil Scott will veto it, but the timing of that, and whether there are enough votes in the General Assembly for an override, remains to be seen.

The Affordable Heat Act, S.5, cleared its second reading in the House on Thursday following a roll-call vote of 98-46. Friday’s vote was done by voice.

smbphoto
smbphoto

When is enough, keep raising costs on what few of us are actually still working while throwing money at the "poor". I'm not against helping when they are willing to try and help themselves but pretty soon I will be another selling my house to some out of stater so I can get away from this constant spend spend spend of Vermont government! I am barely holding onto my house and with this increase in fuel costs I will no longer be able to afford heat for my home. It's another sad day for Vermont

