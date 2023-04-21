MONTPELIER — The Affordable Heat Act passed its third reading in the House on Friday and will now go back to the Senate. Many expect Republican Gov. Phil Scott will veto it, but the timing of that, and whether there are enough votes in the General Assembly for an override, remains to be seen.
The Affordable Heat Act, S.5, cleared its second reading in the House on Thursday following a roll-call vote of 98-46. Friday’s vote was done by voice.
The bill calls for the creation of a credit system, which proponents say will encourage homeowners to spend less on fossil fuels and be more efficient in their energy spending. The bill’s detractors say it will likely have the opposite effect, hurt the economy and make Vermont less affordable to live in.
Rep. Gina Galfetti, R-Barre Town, spoke out against the bill on Friday, claiming the “study” portion of the bill isn’t really a study at all given the timing of what needs to be implemented.
“The check-back is not a true check-back, as it does not go through the committees of jurisdiction for further analysis or review,” she said. “It simply goes to the rules committee after the (Public Utility Commission) has already put the wheels in motion.”
She claimed that a new law would be needed to halt the process if it turns out to be a bad idea.
“We have all received many messages from our constituents asking us to vote no on S.5,” she said. “Our duty is to them, not to a party line or an agenda. The blowback from passing this bill will be enormous.”
Everyone on the House floor understands the dangers of climate change, said Rep. Jarrod Sammis, R-Castleton, but this bill won’t address that issue and will make the state more unaffordable to live in.
“And one thing I have to say, somebody that I was very close with once always said to me, you get more with honey than you do with vinegar,” he said. “To be quite frank, this legislation is a whole lot of vinegar for the people of Vermont as well as the business of Vermont. And while I respect the effort and the passion of everybody trying to do better for the world, I don’t feel that this is the best solution for it.”
Sammis said he believes the bill will drive up fuel costs and therefore increase the cost of everything that depends on that fuel.
Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, D-Middletown Springs, spoke in the bill’s favor, saying that out of three options, do nothing, do worse, or do better, this represents the latter option. Staying on course means living under the whims of the global oil market and paying more while seeing little in return besides a warmer climate.
Those who can afford the upfront costs are moving away from fossil fuels to heat their homes, he said. The Affordable Heat Act helps those who can’t afford to make cost-effective switches. The bill lets people take advantage of subsidies to cover their upfront costs, and the money they save on energy will see them breaking even, eventually saving enough to reinvest in further cost-saving measures.
“Maybe after year five they reinvest those savings into a heat pump resulting in even less fuel burned, increased comfort, and budget predictability,” he said.
Matt Cota, director of government affairs at the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, said the current form of the bill hasn’t changed much from when it cleared the Senate earlier this year.
The Senate will get it back come Tuesday and might agree with the House version then, or make more changes. If the latter happens, the House and Senate will have to vote again.
“Is it better than it started? Yes. I can say that definitively,” said Cota.
When the bill left the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, Cota said, the way it was written would have left many decisions on costs being made solely by unelected officials. The Senate amended the bill so that it would require more approval from the Legislature once costs were better known.
“The House didn’t remove that, however, they are still going to implement much of this bill starting on July 1 should it become law, and they’re going to design this credit marketplace, and they’re going to spend about $2 million on consultants figuring out how to assign values to every product and service in Vermont that qualifies as something that reduces greenhouse gas emissions for heating.”
He said this isn’t a “study” but rather an expensive endeavor to see whether this policy can deliver on the promises made by its advocates, something that Vermont Fuel Dealers Association and others are skeptical of.
Rep. Will Notte, D-Rutland City, said he strongly suspects the governor will veto the bill.
“I would be very surprised if he did not,” he said.
A version of the Affordable Heat Act was passed by the Legislature in the last biennium, got vetoed by Scott, and remained vetoed after the House failed to override it by one vote.
“I don’t want to speak for anyone else, and just because a member voted one way when the bill was in the House or Senate doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll vote the same way for a veto override,” said Notte. “Nothing is to be taken for granted and every member’s deliberative process needs to be respected, but it certainly looks like the votes are there for a potential override.”
The vote on Friday had many groups and nonprofits releasing statements.
“The fossil fuel industry has profited for too long on the backs of Vermonters,” stated Elena Mihaly, vice president and state director at Conservation Law Foundation, in a release from the Vermont Natural Resources Council. “The Affordable Heat Act will help Vermonters save money by switching to more affordable and cleaner heating alternatives, like cold climate heat pumps and home weatherization projects. We applaud the hard work members of the House did to further improve this bill, and we look forward to supporting lawmakers to make sure the bill becomes law this year.”
Others noted the timing of the bill’s passing.
“Today’s final House vote — on the eve of Earth Day — deserves celebration, and I want to thank the forward-looking legislators who voted to advance the Affordable Heat Act,” stated Johanna Miller, energy and climate program director at Vermont Natural Resources Council. “This is an essential step to move Vermonters off the high-cost roller coaster of fossil fuels and start benefiting from cleaner, more affordable, local heat.”
Speaker of the House, Jill Krowinksi, D-Burlington, praised the bill’s passing, saying in a news release, “We need to reduce the impact of rising heating fuel prices on lower and middle-income Vermonters and help them shift to more affordable, stable home-heating solutions. This legislation is among the most meaningful actions we can take to reduce carbon emissions, build resilience, and help families transition our economy away from reliance on fossil fuels.”
When is enough, keep raising costs on what few of us are actually still working while throwing money at the "poor". I'm not against helping when they are willing to try and help themselves but pretty soon I will be another selling my house to some out of stater so I can get away from this constant spend spend spend of Vermont government! I am barely holding onto my house and with this increase in fuel costs I will no longer be able to afford heat for my home. It's another sad day for Vermont
