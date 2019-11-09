POULTNEY — Adam Lindberg flips pineapples on a flat-top grill tucked in a corner of Taco Experiment in Poultney. His fellow co-owner, Annie Gorin, takes orders from customers looking for a quick and delicious breakfast to begin their Saturday. Jars of fermented chilies, Aztec-inspired pottery, hot sauces and craft beer line the azure shelves behind a cedar-stained bar, while Mexican and Grateful Dead imagery covers the walls of the gleaming dining area.
The restaurant is relatively new — it opened in July. Despite opening two months after the closing of Green Mountain College, the owners said the flow of customers has been steady.
Poultney may have lost a major customer demographic, but the consensus among proprietors and patrons on Main Street is that this has not had a significant impact on the services provided there.
Both Lindberg and Gorin said they were aware of the issues facing the school long before they opened their doors. They said this did not dissuade them at all, and they were committed to opening a new restaurant no matter what.
“It’s for Poultney, not just GMC,” Gorin said.
The college closed its doors at the end of the 2019 academic year due to low enrollment and financial difficulties. Students who had yet to graduate were given the opportunity to complete their studies at Prescott College in Arizona.
Serena Gallagher, owner of Taps Tavern, said while the students made appearances in her restaurant, they were not regular customers. After the students left, she said her mission was to keep doing what she has been doing for almost eight years: “providing an awesome place to hang out for locals, and great food.”
“They (the locals) are here all year long and keep the lights on,” Gallagher said.
Matt Brown, a Castleton resident and general manager of Brown’s Auto Salvage who frequents Taco Experiment about three times a week, said he expected the effect of the school’s closing to be more severe than it has been. He said he credits the community members for mutually supporting each other during this time.
“You need all sorts of businesses to make a town that actually has any legs and can sustain itself without relying on one thing,” Brown said.
Gallagher added she feels the same way, citing fellow restaurateurs, proprietors and their employees eating at her place. She said she felt that local business owners greatly benefit from the patronage of their neighbors.
“I think we all know we need each other to survive and we all offer something different for the locals, so they are happy staying in town and keeping it local,” she said.
Residents and owners of older establishments said they agree with this notion. Poultney House of Pizza, which has been in town since the ‘70’s, is still growing despite the loss of a relatively reliable demographic, according to the current owners. People from Poultney and the surrounding towns of Whitehall and Granville, N.Y. come to the pizza place for its reasonable prices, big portions and its Greco-Roman décor.
“We pretty much stay steady until Christmas,” said House of Pizza owner Nick Nanopoulos. “It drops off a little (after December), but not much.”
Lindberg added the town has been very supportive and welcoming since his restaurant opened. He said he serves mainly townspeople and students from nearby Castleton University, but has seen people drive from as far away as Middlebury to eat at his place, which he considers a good sign for business.
“It gives local people another option,” Lindberg said.
Some business owners said, while there has not been a huge impact on customer numbers, they are still cautious. Jill Harrington, whose family has operated Perry’s Main Street Eatery for 23 years, said she keeps daily records and tracks how the establishment is doing annually, comparing past and present numbers. She added that she misses students coming in the morning after long nights and ordering strange dishes, but is thankful for the families and longtime residents who enjoy eating at her family’s restaurant.
“We’re blessed to have a lot of local people,” Harrington said.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a partnership in which Castleton University student journalists are teaming up with University of Vermont students to provide news stories for local papers. The program is funded by a grant through UVM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.