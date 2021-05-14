A new after-school program is reconnecting young students while introducing them to the world of theater.
After-School Theater Arts in Rutland, or A Star, was launched earlier this month for Rutland City Public Schools students in grades 4-8.
According to Bobbi Lassen, one of A Star’s facilitators, 26 students signed up for the program, which runs through June 4.
Lassen, who is also the operations manager for Rutland Youth Theatre, is joined by fellow RYT instructor Kim Wartman and RCPS fine arts director Carol Baker.
Students take the stage every day after school from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Rutland Intermediate School auditorium to learn different aspects of acting and theater production.
Along they way, they have learned about character development and costume design, doing movement activities and games, running scenes together, and even getting a chance to imagine and act out their own ideas for plays.
Lassen said the troupe is wrapping up auditions for the play, “The Poe Story,” which they will premiere on their final day. The play is about a group of kids stuck in detention who begin reading stories by Edgar Allan Poe that magically come to life around them.
While parents are still not allowed inside school buildings because of COVID-19 guidelines, Lassen said she hopes some teachers and staff will be able to stay to watch the show. She added that, weather permitting, she might even try to stage it outdoors.
A Star was made possible through a federal grant, according to Rob Bliss, RCPS assistant superintendent.
“Coming into the fall with COVID and then running into the winter, we were looking at the obvious need for a chance for kids in our middle level grades … to reconnect socially and also (receive) some literacy foundation,” he said.
He then took the idea to the county’s Vermont Youth Council steering committee, where he found a willing community partner in the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, which runs Rutland Youth Theatre.
Bliss lauded Rec Department staff members, whose willingness to collaborate was essential to launching the program.
He explained that drama was an ideal way to meet the social-emotional and academic needs he outlined because it fosters student well being, promotes literacy and teaches transferable skills.
In developing the program, Bliss said efforts were made to make it as inclusive and accessible as possible for families by eliminating barriers such as cost, food and transportation.
To that end, participation was free, the district’s food-service provider made after-school snacks available to all students, and any student needing transportation assistance was accommodated.
Lassen stressed the benefits of drama programs, explaining that introducing children to theater and performing arts instills confidence and other valuable life skills, like public speaking.
“Some kids came in day one, and they didn't want to talk, they didn't want to participate, they didn’t want to get up on stage. And now they're fighting to be the person to do that,” she said.
As children get comfortable onstage and learn that they are playing a character, Lassen said they begin to step outside their comfort zones.
“It allows those kids to get up and do things that, maybe, they might feel self-conscious about or afraid kids are going to make fun of them — but it's not them, it's their character,” she said.
“They're not afraid to share ideas, they're not afraid to do something silly or something different. And I think that's the beauty of it, that it just builds that confidence in them and brings out that creativity and problem-solving and working together as a team.”
Lassen said she hopes A Star will continue next year, stating that it will help feed the high school drama program.
Bliss would also like to see it continue and, though he noted any follow-up program would depend on the availability of funding, he said he was “optimistic that we'll be able to do it again.”
