BENNINGTON — At an emotional press conference on Monday, Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan said the state would not be bringing criminal charges against those accused of directing hate speech and threatening former state representative Kiah Morris.
Responding to the decision, Morris told a story about her great-grandparents supporting civil rights in the 1960s in Mississippi, which left her great-grandfather with a lifelong disability.
“All of the accounts of what happened to me and my family over the years are enormous in scale and historically rooted in a legacy of white supremacy, misogyny and inequity. We did everything we were told to do, reported as we should, held nothing back and trusted in the system that in the end was insufficient and inept in addressing and repairing the harm done. In the end, we were told there was nothing to be done. Essentially, what our current legal system told us was what was happening was acceptable,” she said.
Morris accused the legal system of saying they “endorse” the “acerbic vitriol, the defamation, the blatant lies, the intimidation, the silencing and lethality.’’
“Our judicial system quite literally told marginalized people that engaging on any level with those who harm us disqualifies us from its protections, that we are complicit in our own abuse, that I was deserving of no protection, support or empathy for my very humanity,” she said.
Morris said she and her husband had been living in fear for two years, needing to be “vigilant.”
Donovan began by saying Morris was a “victim of racial harassment.”
“Anyone would be afraid if their house was burglarized and their personal property was stolen or damaged. Relatively few Vermonters have had any of these experiences and very few have had any of these experiences in the context of vicious racial harassment,” Donovan said.
A multi-page report released by Donovan’s office on Monday listed a series of complaints dating back to March 2016 including concerns from Morris and her husband, James Lawton.
Some of those concerns were racially-based harassment sent by email or other electronic devices to Morris directly while others were concerns expressed by the family about people hanging around outside or at the cemetery near their home.
Lawton told police that someone had gotten electronic access to his laptop in July and changed the screen name to “dead dead.” But Donovan said police learned the laptop was not purchased new, and the 10-year-old son of the former owner used the name “dead dead” for playing online games.
Donovan said some of the reported vandalism complaints would not be prosecuted because no suspects were identified.
While Donovan said he looked at whether the online messages could be prosecuted under the charges of disturbing the peace through electronic communication, criminal threatening and stalking, but the state would have had to establish the messages were not protected by the First Amendment.
Donovan said the Supreme Court had made rulings that protected the kinds of comments received by Morris.
“In short, speech is protected, even when it’s offensive, hurtful and demeaning,” he said.
Donovan said his office couldn’t find that any of the comments contained a “true threat.”
“I find the statements presented to us in this matter, while racist, insulting and degrading, are not subject to prosecution. The Constitution does not permit us to prosecute racist speech because we find it offensive,” he said.
According to Donovan, the response is to respond with “love, compassion and solidarity.”
After the press conference, Donovan said his office’s decision was not an invitation to harass people of color.
“It’s so fact-specific and every case is different. If we think it comes to the line and across the line, we’ll prosecute — make no mistake about it,” he said.
Tabitha Pohl-Moore, Vermont director of the NAACP and president of the Rutland-area branch, called the situation a “nightmare.”
“Our system candidly acknowledged that (Morris) faced horrific racism but we cannot legally hold the people responsible for perpetrating these acts accountable? That seems wrong. Because it is wrong,” she said.
Pohl-Moore said she believed Vermont could “develop measures to hold accountable those who run terror campaigns against marginalized people in positions of government.”
Morris was a state representative for Bennington but said last year she was stepping down from her re-election campaign because of the threats and the resulting concern she had for her family and herself.
The press conference came to an early end after Max Misch, the man who sent the threats to Morris, entered the Congregation Beth EL Administrative Building just as Morris began to respond to the report.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said Misch has never denied sending the comments to Morris. On Monday, Misch said he was proud to be a troll and found it amusing to harass people like Morris. He said he intended to harass former gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist next.
Morris challenged the people at the synagogue on Monday.
“It unfortunately needs to be said that I am not the cause of racism in this state. Our local, regional, state economic challenges cannot be laid at my feet. It is not on me to make everyone whole again. Nor is it my burden to help us all heal from this moment. That’s your work today,” she said.
