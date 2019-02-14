MONTPELIER — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has given the state Senate Judiciary Committee a draft of a bill that would expand his powers when it comes to hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents.
The bill would also create a working group to establish a system of uniform reporting of biased-motivated incidents and require minimum training standards for law enforcement for hate crimes and bias incidents. It would require the attorney general’s office to give the Legislature an annual report on hate crimes and bias incidents as well.
If passed, the bill would allow the attorney general’s office to treat reports of bias-motivated incidents the same as it currently treats reports of an unfair act in commerce. The office would be able to investigate incidents where a crime has not been reported, but the incident was motivated by bias, be it racial, religious or otherwise. It would be able to fine those accused of engaging in bias-motivated incidents up to $5,000 and issue injunctions against the offender.
The bill comes after Donovan’s office recently investigated racial harassment former legislator Kiah Morris endured which she said led to her not seeking re-election last November. Morris was the state’s only black female member of the House.
Donovan said at the time while what Morris faced was offensive, it was protected by the first amendment and did not rise to the level of a crime.
“The fact of the matter is, hate is pervasive in this country,” Donovan told the committee Thursday. “There’s an historical legacy of hate in this country, but from what I can perceive, the last couple years it seems that there is now a license to openly hate.”
He said perhaps that comes from what’s going on in with the leadership in Washington D.C., or because of the prevalence of social media where things can be amplified more than ever.
Donovan said addressing hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents is a top priority for his office. He said the bill he’s presented to the committee is an important first step, but they aren’t going to be able to arrest or sue their way out of this problem. He said it starts at the community level.
Donovan said he’s starting to see some of that because he has been around the state talking to high school students about hate speech and civil discourse. He noted the students are not as divided as others when it comes to race or religion or gender.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, the chairman of the committee, said hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents are an extremely important issue and will be taken seriously. Sears said there is a difference between criminal threatening and saying something repulsive or offensive that can be hurtful.
Julio Thompson, director of the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit, said setting up a system where law enforcement can report the bias-motivated incidents they respond to is important. Thompson said while a reported incident may not be a crime, it might be relevant evidence later if the offender involved does commit crime down the road that may be motivated by bias.
“You can show a course of conduct by an individual. Part of the challenge in proving a hate crime is to show the motivation, that a criminal act was motivated by bias,” he said.
No action was taken on the bill Thursday. Instead, the committee decided it would take a look at the bill and make changes were necessary. Including potentially waiting to implement the training standards the bill calls for until the working group has been established and it can see what training is needed for law enforcement.
