MONTPELIER — The state attorney general’s office is warning residents about a scam in which consumers are tricked into buying fake tech support and repair services.
The scam uses fake pop-up ads purporting to be Microsoft, or another legitimate company, to lure consumers to send money. This scam may also be done over the phone. It's the third most common scam reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP).
The scammers will claim consumers’ computers are infected with viruses or experiencing other problems. They then try to pressure consumers into buying unnecessary computer repair services, service plans, anti-virus protection or software.
In some instances, consumers pay but never receive the products or services. In others, the scammers install malware on computers and steal sensitive information, according to the release.
To report scam activity or sign up for scam alerts, contact the attorney general’s office through the CAP at 800-649-2424 or at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/consumer-complaint.
