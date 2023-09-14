The Vermont Agency of Education announced the release of its Annual Snapshot for the 2021-22 school year last week.
The Annual Snapshot is an online tool that shows quantitative data about Vermont schools measured across the five domains of Education Quality Standards, including academic proficiency, personalization, safe and healthy schools, quality of staffing and investment priorities.
“The Snapshot is valuable for all Vermonters, but particularly for education leaders as we continue to chart the path of education recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey in a Sept. 8 news release.
According to the Snapshot, in terms of performance, the state is exceeding in the areas of personalization and safe, healthy schools, which are described as excelling in comparison to the 2018-19 school year.
In the areas of high-quality staff and investment priorities, the state is meeting expectations, but was described as having declined in those standards since the 2018-19 school year.
Finally, the Snapshot depicted the state as approaching academic proficiency, showing no improvement from the 2018-19 school year.
According to the Annual Snapshot website, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted some of the data that factors into these results, which required changes to certain calculations.
As part of the Annual Snapshot, the AOE also identified 16 schools eligible to receive advanced technical assistance and financial support, otherwise known as Comprehensive Supports under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
“Notably, thirteen schools identified for Comprehensive Supports in 2019 were no longer identified this year,” Bouchey said in the release. “It’s important that we take time to recognize and celebrate the significant achievements of these thirteen schools. I commend them on their growth and improvement, particularly as the last few years have been a dynamic and challenging time for education.”
Twinfield Union School in Marshfield was identified as one of this year’s candidates for Comprehensive Supports. According to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Student Services Director Anne Landry, she and the district are looking forward to identifying ways to assist their students.
“(We’re) waiting to hear more about what that is going to look like,” Landry said. “Anytime you can add some resources and some professional development that’s really targeted to whatever specific areas a school needs to improve (on), it’s best for the students.”
Benson Village School was deemed eligible for the program in 2019 and after several years of working closely with the AOE to identify the school’s needs, they are now exiting Comprehensive Supports.
Slate Valley Unified Union Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Casey O’Meara said that for BVS, the Comprehensive Supports they received looked like employing an academic interventionist and receiving technical and consultative support from the AOE.
“We have (used BVS) as a model for our other schools. We really revamped our Multi-Tiered System of Supports through use of an academic interventionist and the different tools we were using around literacy and math at Benson,” O’Meara said. “The state is really directing school districts to (address) how they’ve looked at providing supports for students.”
The AOE also announced the 2022 results of the Smarter Balanced Assessment, a test measuring mastery of the Common Core State Standards that is administered each spring to students in third through ninth grade.
In line with the 2022 SBA preliminary results released by the AOE in January, the official assessment data illustrated that for the most part, more than half of student test results across nearly every subject and grade were ranked below proficient.
Though the release stated the administration of the exam was smoother than it was in 2021, pandemic-related challenges may have still impacted student performance or test participation. As such, the release outlined that it is difficult to compare 2022 data to previous years.
“(The) 2022 test administration represents a transition year, with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic still apparent, and a new state test deployed in 2023. We expect to be better able to measure student progress in the coming years by using the assessment as a tool to redirect resources and support to address educational disparities,” stated Director of Assessment and Accountability Danielle Dupuis in the release.
This past spring, the Vermont Comprehensive Assessment replaced the SBA across the state. The results of the Vermont Comprehensive Assessment 2023 are expected to be released this winter.
The 2022 results of the SBA can be found at bit.ly/dashboard-vtaoe. The Annual Snapshot can be found at schoolsnapshot.vermont.gov.
