MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday in a press release that Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French will step down from his position next month.
French will leave his role to assume a senior leadership position at the Council of Chief State School Officers, a nationwide nonprofit organization composed of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states.
“Secretary French has been a critical member of my team for over four years, leading the Agency through unimaginable challenges in the wake of the pandemic,” Scott said in the release. “I could always count on Dan to provide sound advice, putting the needs of students, parents and educators at the forefront. He has dedicated his life to public service, first in the U.S. Army, then as an educator and as a public school administrator. I’m confident he will excel in his new role, bringing his experienced leadership to the national level.”
Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey will serve as interim secretary upon French’s departure.
French has served as the secretary of the Agency of Education since 2018 and played an integral role in Vermont’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, serving on the core leadership team of the Governor’s pandemic response task force.
French has served in the Vermont public education system for a number of years, including as a high school social studies teacher, K-12 principal and superintendent. He was recognized as Vermont Superintendent of the Year in 2009. He also served as president of the Vermont Superintendents Association.
“It has been an honor to serve as a member of Governor Scott’s cabinet and his team,” French said in the press release. “It has been a privilege to serve as Secretary of Education for a Governor who is deeply committed to the future success of all of our students. I am incredibly grateful to have served with such a hardworking team at AOE, and for having the opportunity to work with Vermont educators.”
