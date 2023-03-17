MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday in a press release that Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French will step down from his position next month.

French will leave his role to assume a senior leadership position at the Council of Chief State School Officers, a nationwide nonprofit organization composed of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states.

