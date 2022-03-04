The agency that had been known as Vocational Rehab is continuing to help disabled Vermonters get past barriers to employment but under a new name that has a double meaning: HireAbility Vermont.
Diane Dalmasse, director of HireAbility Vermont, said the new name will remind Vermonters that the focus of the agency is helping people with disabilities have careers and move out of poverty.
“We really like the kind-of play on words. The name is HireAbility but we are also talking about ‘higher ability’ because we really are making a dramatic shift from helping people to have a job to helping people to have a career,” she said.
Dalmasse said people at Vocational Rehab, often called VocRehab, were aware the name didn’t resonate with people especially young people.
Dalmasse said about half the people who get services from the agency are under 25 so staff have a “real commitment and a real focus on serving youth and high school and young adults.”
About a year ago, administrators at the agency, which is part of the state Agency of Human Services, decided to pursue a “rebranding” which Dalmasse said would provide a new look and feel for them and a new message.
Place Creative Company, a marketing firm in Burlington, came up with HireAbility, among other ideas. HireAbility was chosen after consultation with the agency’s consumer advisory board, staff and partners, Dalmasse said.
She said customers who want HireAbility to help them find a job will find that the agency still provides that kind of service.
“But we are going to want to engage them in thinking about their dream job, thinking aspirationally, thinking about what their future might hold for them and (we will be) putting the possibilities in front of them,” she said.
People who already are clients should know that HireAbility will continue to provide the services that were available when they were called VocRehab.
The change was presented to the health committee of Project VISION last month by Maria Burt, regional manager for HireAbility in Rutland County.
The rollout of the new name started this week.
An ad campaign, which will include social media and YouTube, will help spread the word, added Hib Doe, field services manager for HireAbility.
Dalmasse said the agency provides vocational counseling and a host of individualized support services to help disabled Vermonters find employment.
The service is available to all Vermont residents at no cost, regardless of current income levels, but Dalmasse acknowledged most of their clients are living in poverty and hoping to get help that would allow them to change their circumstances.
When someone comes to HireAbility for help, staff members will learn about them during an intake, help them learn about themselves through an assessment and create a plan with that person intended to help meet their goal. HireAbility, which gets most of its funding from the federal government, can help overcome barriers to employment sometimes by providing an accommodation that will allow a client to perform the job.
Doe noted that some people seem to believe that they need to be receiving Social Security for their disability for it to rise to the level of being able to access HireAbility services, but he said that was not true. Chronic health conditions or some cases of substance abuse also can qualify.
Doe said visiting hireabilityvt.com can be one of the best way to access the agency and be a starting point for those who need services or know someone who might benefit from what’s offered.
Dalmasse pointed out there doesn’t need to be an intermediary to access HireAbility. A new participant doesn’t need to have a referral to begin the process and she said that many of their clients come to them by word of mouth from those who have had a good experience working with the agency.
Doe agreed, saying HireAbility had a great reputation in the communities they serve but there are a lot of people who may not know what they offer.
“One time, we were described as the ‘best kept secret in Vermont’ in terms of social service agencies. We just want to get the word out that we’re here for Vermonters with disabilities and we want to assist people to be the best version of themselves. I like to say we’re in the hope business. People come to us, and we want to help them to achieve their own dreams,” he said.
The central office for HireAbility is in Waterbury and there are 12 field offices, most co-located with other Agency of Human Services programs. There are about 140 people working for the agency directly and a close partnership with the Vermont Association of Business, Industry and Rehabilatation, which adds about 80 staff members.
HireAbility serves about 5,000 to 6,000 people a year and works with people with all disabilities except for visual disabilities, which are served through another agency.
