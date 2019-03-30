BRANDON — An environmental watchdog group and the local mosquito control district appear to have reached an agreement that, pending court approval, will end litigation between the two.
Toxics Action Center (TAC) released a statement Friday revealing that supplemental filings made by the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford (BLSG) Insect Control District (BLSG) in state Environmental Court have satisfied most of the TAC’s concerns regarding the district’s permit to spray pesticides in member towns.
The TAC is an environmental group based in New England with an office in Montpelier, and members from towns served by the BLSG. The BLSG is one of three insect control districts in the state, and was formed in 1979 to lower the mosquito populations in the towns of Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury and Goshen. The town of Pittsford has since joined, and the group also serves Proctor.
The Agency of Natural Resources has been granting the BLSG a permit to spray pesticides under the state’s general pesticide permit. Last summer, the TAC appealed the permit, accusing the mosquito district of not providing enough information to the ANR as required by law, specifically with regards to the long-term impacts the pesticides being used might have on people and the environment. ANR declined to defend the appeal, leaving it to be litigated by the BLSG in Environmental Court.
In February, it was reported that negotiations between the two groups had broken down and the matter would be headed to a trial.
“We are hopeful this is a step in the right direction,” said Shaina Kasper, Vermont and New Hampshire state director for TAC, in an interview Saturday. “The district submitted supplemental information that addressed a lot of our concerns.”
She said the TAC still has concerns about the district’s practices, and wants to see it stop using pesticides.
The BLSG uses essentially two forms of mosquito control. One is larvicide, which is a bacteria that attacks mosquitoes in their larval form. The other is “adulticide,” which are pesticides used to kill adult mosquitoes.
Ben Lawton, head of the BLSG, confirmed Saturday in an interview that the district has reached an agreement with TAC after the supplemental filings were made. He said he didn’t wish to say more until the Environmental Court officially accepts the agreement.
Lawton said the BLSG has spent about $45,000 in the lawsuit. He said in a past interview that legal fees surrounding this matter are why the BLSG requested more funds from its member towns this year prior to Town Meeting Day.
“Our clients would not have brought this lawsuit had the District simply included the Supplemental Information in its original application,” said Kasper. “It is all about accountability. We’ll finally have the language to help ensure the District isn’t spraying controversial pesticides haphazardly throughout our members’ communities.”
According to the BLSG’s website, its mission is to “... reduce levels of mosquitoes for better quality of life and improved health of our citizens…. Our main goal is to minimize mosquito impacts on our citizens with as little environmental impact as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.