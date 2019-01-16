Amid the longest-running government shutdown in United States history, one company will provide a bit of a cushion — or in this case, a mattress — for government workers to land on.
Airbnb launched its “Night on Us” initiative Wednesday, offering government workers who host a minimum three-night experience between now and March 18 an extra night of revenue equal to one night’s stay at their Airbnb.
“As many people know, federal workers across the nation, many of whom live in Vermont, have to go without a paycheck,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, northeast press secretary for Airbnb. “We felt called to stand up and lend a hand to help people who are impacted members of our community.”
The company was started in the midst of the housing crisis of 2008, when Albany native and company CEO Brian Chesky and his two friends, Joe Gebbia and Nate Blecharczyk, were struggling young professionals living in San Francisco.
A design conference was coming to town, and all the hotel rooms had been booked.
The friends decided to cash in on the crisis and rent out three air mattresses in their apartment to design professionals, and thus Airbnb was born.
“It was right before the housing bubble burst,” DeBold-Fusco said. “It was people needing to share their home. We’re a tool for economic empowerment, here to provide a source for people when they need economic support.”
DeBold Fusco said the initiative isn’t just for current Airbnb hosts — a government worker can decide at any time between now and March 18 that they’d like to earn supplemental income by renting their home or space as an Airbnb host, and be immediately eligible for the additional “Night on Us” revenue.
Because of a dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress about funding for a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. government shut down Dec. 21, forcing government workers to turn to supplemental income jobs to fill the weeks without pay.
Media outlets reported employees turning to Uber and Lyft in addition to Airbnb to earn their own income in lieu of a government paycheck, but DeBold Fusco said their hosts only earn an average of $8,700 per year annually by renting out their space.
In Vermont, that means 4,500 hosts throughout the state are earning an average of $6,640 per year in supplemental income through the program, DeBold Fusco said.
And 3 percent of those hosts are government workers with no next paycheck in sight.
As of 2017, Vermont only had a population of 623,657 people, but the University of Vermont reported in its 2015 Benchmark study on tourism in Vermont that tourists spent more than $2.6 billion when they came to vacation.
Visitors reportedly spent a combined $475-plus million on lodging and another $450 million on restaurants and bars, according to the report.
Altogether in 2015, Vermont welcomed 13 million visitors in 5.1 million visits to the state, and 1.7 million sought overnight lodging while others chose camping, a second home, staying with friends and family or chose a day trip or drive-through of the state, according to the report.
DeBold Fusco said Airbnb may only offer its “Night on Us” initiative into March, but if the government shutdown continues, they’ll monitor it.
“(For now) It’s a one-time offer,” DeBold Fusco said.
